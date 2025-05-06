The Morning Briefing: Now MAGA Also Stands for 'Make Alcatraz Great Again'

Happy Tuesday, y’all! Kruiser is flying home from Michigan today (praying for safe travels), so I’m your guest host today. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day celebrating Seis de Mayo by playing vintage mariachi records backward to look for hidden messages.

Advertisement

Top o’ the Briefing

We’re all painfully aware of how hostile Democrat administrations at the local and state levels (and throughout four years of Joe Biden’s reign of terror) are toward people of faith. Sometimes it's ostensibly nonpartisan local entities and even some conservatives who engage in overreach that hurts churches and nonprofits.

I don’t know what partisan affiliation the government of Weare, N.H., belongs to, but Sarah wrote about a pastor named Howard Kaloogian who came up against the local government when he began holding church services for a congregation of about 30 people in his barn:

But when Weare's zoning officer, Tony Sawyer, found out that Kaloogian was hosting church services, he personally "showed up at Kaloogian’s front door and told him he could no longer use any part of his home, including the barn, for religious assemblies. The barn was zoned residential—assemblies constitute a 'change in use,' and Kaloogian would be required to complete a site plan application and seek a conditional use permit (which Sawyer said would most likely be denied)."

Weare didn’t mind when Kaloogian hosted weddings, political rallies, and other events in the barn, but a church was off limits. The city is doing everything it can to grind Kaloogian’s church to a halt, and officials are rather nasty about it.

Local and state law both say that churches can operate in residential areas, but Weare doesn’t care. The First Liberty Institute filed suit on Kaloogian’s behalf, but the city is still digging in its heels. Guess who got involved: Pam Bondi and the Trump Department of Justice!

Advertisement

Last week, the DOJ issued a statement that said, "The Justice Department filed a statement of interest yesterday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire explaining that the claims brought by a Christian church and its pastor under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) are ready to be heard and determined in federal court."

“I know it's just one little church in New Hampshire, but it's a perfect example of what goes on across this country every day,” Sarah wrote. “It's rare and certainly not something I've felt much in my lifetime, but each day, it feels more and more like Donald Trump and his team are on the side of the American people.”

Welcome to the Rock!

In another characteristically bold move from Donald Trump, the president announced that the administration is reopening the prison on Alcatraz Island. Catherine has more:

Donald Trump is reopening and rebuilding the famous Alcatraz prison as part of his push to crack down on crime after four years of pro-crime Democrat policies. Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay is home to an abandoned federal prison, which has been falling steadily into disrepair since the end of its use in the 1960s. But the island that has become a tourist destination is now set to have a lock-up for dangerous criminals once again, according to Trump‘s announcement on Monday.

Odds and Ends

RIP Mike Peters

Last week, Mike Peters, the lead singer of Welsh band The Alarm, died at the age of 66. They were alt-rock stalwarts in the ‘80s in the UK, and they had a handful of hits on this side of the Atlantic.

Advertisement

My favorite song of theirs was “Rain in the Summertime”:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Peters battled cancer three times, and his third bout with leukemia took his life. That reminds me of my dad’s cancer struggles because he wasn’t able to defeat cancer the third time either. But what struck me about Peters was that he was a believer in Jesus and wove that faith into his music. Rest in Peace.

The most unfortunate team in college baseball

Y’all know how big a college baseball fan I am, and there are tons of amazing stories to emerge from America’s most underrated sport every week. One of those stories is not the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers are 0-24 in the Southeastern Conference as of this writing. While I’m glad my Georgia Bulldogs (who are somehow ranked #1 in two polls this week) didn’t hand the Tigers their first conference win this weekend, I feel bad for this talented, hard-working team. Hopefully, they can turn things around next season.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with Kruiser and me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Vodkapundit! What the Hell Is Going on in Iran This Time?

Canada: A Post-Election Autopsy

Advertisement

A Lil’ Thing I Wrote: The Michigan Wolverines Sign-Stealing Scandal Won't Go Away

Biden’s Handlers Nixed Cognitive Test to Hide His Mental Decline Before Campaign Exit

More Vodkapundit! Payback: Israel and U.S. Strike Deep Into Yemen

Refactoring Education: Focus on Achievement, Not Social Engineering

This One Judge Keeps Getting Trump Cases, and It's No Accident

Another One From Yours Truly: The Shifting Morality of Gambling Isn't Making Us Better

Elon Musk Is a National Treasure

If You Squint Real Hard You Can See the Hilarious 'Bright' Spot About Real ID

Even More Vodkapundit! Beaten to Death in His Own Home — After ICE Was Ignored

Here’s the Real Reason the Media Is Pushing Fake Polls

$373M in DEI Funding at U.S. Universities in Four Years

Townhall Mothership

Big Changes Are Coming to the White House...and Trump Says He'll Pay for It Himself

There but for the grace of God… Authorities: Man Wins Massive Powerball Jackpot, Kicks Deputy in Face Just Days Later

Weeks Ago, Valero Said It Was Closing Its Benicia, CA Refinery — Now There's a Fire

Congrats? If This Secular Talk Moron Was Trying to Post the Dumbest Tweet of All Time ... He Succeeded

Meet an actor who has no business going anywhere near the 007 franchise: A Disarmed James Bond? Talk About Gun Hostility Going Too Far

The Anti-Trump Media Is Awfully Quiet About This Story Now

Israel to Gazans: Return the Hostages — Or Else

We can’t loathe the MSM enough… WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview of Drug Cartel (Watch)

Advertisement

Trump Intends to Keep Winning: Talks This Week With China, Canada

Good. 'Gun Violence' Memorial at ATF Headquarters Removed

VIP

Protein, Farms, & Flags. Um, Is MAGA in the Room With Us Right Now?

Muhammad and Marx and the Two Deadliest Ideologies on Earth

A Look Back at One State's Illegal Alien Driver's License Scam

Trump Will Prove Critics Wrong Again

Trump's Border Innovation Just Changed Everything

Around the Interwebz

Celebrate Flannery O’Connor’s 100th Birthday at Andalusia

The Lingering Mystery of the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke

What Exactly Is Cool Whip?

The Guest-Curated Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

David Lynch's factory photographs pic.twitter.com/CK7gRxsWVG — hard disk drive (@_HDD) April 30, 2025

Kabana Comedy

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Kabana Tunes

This is a song from 2022 by a New Zealand alt-rock group, but I don’t remember where I first heard it. It’s a pleasant little tune with a clever video.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Buffett Bonus (a new feature when I guest host the MB)

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Have a great Tuesday!

White House Press: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Post

Radio: iHeartRadio

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Newsmax

Secondary Print: Washington Post

New Media: The Federalist



EDT

9:00 AM — In-Town Pool Call Time



11:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT greets the Prime Minister of Canada

Stakeout Location

Open Press



11:45 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



12:15 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Prime Minister of Canada

Roosevelt Room

Closed Press



3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a FIFA Task Force Meeting

East Room

White House Press Pool



5:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Swearing-In Ceremony for the Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor, and Special Envoy

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code FIGHT to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.