Here’s the Real Reason the Media Is Pushing Fake Polls

In yet another crushing blow to the left-wing media's phony narrative that Trump voters are regretting supporting him in 2024, recent focus groups clearly demonstrate that Trump voters aren't experiencing an ounce of buyer's remorse. The mainstream media can push their fake polls and doomsday economic forecasts all they want—Trump's base isn't budging.

During a revealing segment on Fox News, Sean Hannity highlighted what the liberal media doesn't want you to see: a focus group conducted by CNN's Van Jones showing unwavering support for President Trump. Pollster Robert Cahaly, the founder of Trafalgar Group, exposed the left's transparent strategy, explaining how they're trying to drive a wedge between Trump and congressional Republicans.

“People are not regretting voting for Donald Trump. And then to watch their pollster say, ‘Yeah, if the election were held today, Trump would still wipe the floor with Kamala Harris,’ or probably any other Democrat, for that matter,” Hannity pointed out. “Why are they doing that? Are they trying to divide Trump with congressional Republicans and senators to stymie his agenda?”

"That's exactly why they're doing it," Cahaly revealed. "They realize that Washington is full of political animals. And if they can convince the people in Congress that Trump is somehow becoming more toxic, then they can damage his agenda."

The playbook is painfully obvious. The same pollsters who spectacularly failed to predict Trump's electoral success are now doubling down on their flawed methodology.

Cahaly brilliantly dismantled their credibility. "I mean, it would be like if you had a prognosticator who continued the last three years, called the postseason wrong, you don't listen to what they say in the regular season. You just discard it. So it's really this is a media consumption thing. I keep hearing about hard data and soft data. Well, the soft data is flawed. I mean, the hard data is what you've been talking about. All this talk that the economy is in huge trouble.”

Despite the relentless barrage of negative coverage, Trump supporters aren't falling for the media's manipulation. Both the Van Jones and Frank Luntz focus groups confirmed what conservatives already knew—Trump voters are standing their ground.

“They're not backing off their decisions, even though they're being flooded with people telling them they made the wrong decision, and Trump is doing the wrong thing, and fake polls. They still aren't backing off,” Cahely observed.

Cahaly also noted that this is “an onslaught that no other president has had to deal with.And the fact that he's still above water compared to most presidents is impressive."

Hannity hit the nail on the head regarding the American people's rejection of establishment media: "The American people have rejected the three major networks, rejected the New York Times, Washington Post, two cable channels that are devoted to hating Trump 24/7, and they just go back to the same dumb, failing playbook."

The left can keep pushing their fabricated polls and disinformation campaign, but the American people aren't buying what they're selling.