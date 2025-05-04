The White House Just Did Something to Trigger Leftists in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

You may or may not know that "May the Fourth" is an unofficial holiday celebrated by Star Wars fans around the world. The date is a play on the iconic phrase “May the Force be with you,” turned into “May the Fourth be with you.” It’s become a day to celebrate all things Star Wars—from movie marathons and fan events to memes, merchandise drops, and tributes to the franchise’s cultural impact.

And even the Trump White House is getting in on the fun.

The White House just dropped a Death Star-sized truth bomb on Star Wars Day, and the left is sure to have an absolute meltdown over it. In what can only be described as masterful trolling, Trump's team released an image showing the president as a hulking, lightsaber-wielding warrior, with bald eagles and American flags behind him, complete with a message that has progressive Star Wars fans choking harder than Captain Needa in Vader's force choke.

The May 4th post features Trump in Jedi-like robes, brandishing a red lightsaber while taking direct aim at "Radical Left Lunatics" who've long tried claiming Star Wars as their own personal propaganda piece.

Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire.



May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/G883DhDRR5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2025

The White House's message was crystal clear: The left isn't the plucky Rebellion they pretend to be—they're the Empire.

Make no mistake about it, this strategic cultural jab hits where it hurts. For years, leftist activists have wrapped themselves in the Rebel Alliance flag, pretending their protests against law and order somehow mirror the struggle against the Galactic Empire.

The May the Fourth post comes a day after the media went ballistic after Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself as the pope on Truth Social, and later shared by the White House account on X.

An image posted by President Trump on Truth Social—later reshared by the White House—showing him dressed as the pope has stirred predictable outrage among the media class and Vatican observers. The post came during the official nine-day mourning period following Pope Francis’ death on April 21, as Catholic cardinals prepare for the conclave to elect a new pontiff.

Critics, especially on the left, pounced, calling the image offensive and pointing to Trump’s past jokes about wanting to be pope. The outrage is laughable coming from people who champion abortion and mock Christianity.

“I’d like to be pope,” Trump joked last month. “That would be my number one choice.”

I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!



The first Pope-U.S. President combination has… pic.twitter.com/MM9vE5Uvzb — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 29, 2025

Naturally, liberals on social media are already triggered by the post’s implication that Trump is a Jedi. Based on the reaction to the post as Trump as the pope, I suspect there may be a few people worried that Trump actually has a lightsaber, or splitting hairs about the color of the lightsaber. Right now, I’m just sitting back, enjoying the show of leftists going crazy about the post.

The meltdown over this single tweet proves once again that the left can't handle having their own cultural weapons turned against them. They're not mad because the White House misunderstood Star Wars—they're mad because the White House just beat them at their own game.

That said, this might be one of my favorite Star Wars-themed Trump memes yet.

