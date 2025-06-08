Los Angeles Is in Chaos, But Newsom Is Playing Politics

Matt Margolis | 9:56 PM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Things are getting crazier in Los Angeles, and California Governor Gavin Newsom is once again showing his true colors. While anti-ICE protesters are literally shutting down freeways and clashing violently with law enforcement, Newsom is busy playing politics and blaming everyone but the actual instigators. 

Reports from the LAPD indicated a city tactical alert, with violence escalating near the detention center. Officers reported protesters throwing concrete, bottles, and other objects, leading to arrests. 

The National Guard and DHS were forced to deploy tear gas canisters, smoke grenades, and even pellet rounds to clear a path for a convoy of DHS/Border Patrol vehicles. This isn't a peaceful demonstration; this is a riot.

Meanwhile, multiple federal buildings, including the VA center, have been vandalized with anti-ICE political messaging. Tens of thousands of protesters are marching through the streets, and they even managed to shut down a major artery, the 101 Freeway. The response to disperse them was significant, as it should be.

According to a report from CNN, the Department of Defense is preparing to deploy Marines.

But this was really sick. Newsom doesn’t want the rioters to play into Trump’s hands. Instead of unequivocally condemning the violence and destruction, Newsom is urging anti-ICE demonstrators to "resist President Donald Trump’s actions." He's telling them not to "give the president what he wants," while simultaneously calling for deescalation and peace. Talk about mixed messages.

Can you believe it? He's still peddling the ridiculous narrative that there was no violence until Trump got involved, and even asked Trump to get rid of the troops that are trying to bring order back to Los Angeles.

As violence spirals out of control in Los Angeles, Gavin Newsom is busy hurling accusations at President Trump—calling him a “dictator” and absurdly claiming he’s the one inciting chaos. Meanwhile, it’s Newsom who’s failing to lead. While National Guard troops are under assault and forced to deploy pepper spray and flash bangs just to keep the peace, the governor is more interested in political theater than public safety. This isn’t leadership—it’s cowardice wrapped in partisanship. Californians deserve better than a governor who points fingers while his state burns.

