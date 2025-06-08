Los Angeles Is in Chaos, But Newsom Is Playing Politics

Things are getting crazier in Los Angeles, and California Governor Gavin Newsom is once again showing his true colors. While anti-ICE protesters are literally shutting down freeways and clashing violently with law enforcement, Newsom is busy playing politics and blaming everyone but the actual instigators.

Reports from the LAPD indicated a city tactical alert, with violence escalating near the detention center. Officers reported protesters throwing concrete, bottles, and other objects, leading to arrests.

The City of Los Angeles is on Tactical Alert.



An UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY has been declared for the area of Alameda between 2nd St and Aliso St.



A DISPERSAL ORDER has been issued.



Arrests are being made. To our media partners, please keep a safe distance from active operations. — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) June 8, 2025

HAPPENING NOW🚨: There are currently tens of thousands of protestors marching through the streets of Los Angeles to protest ICE raids.



Hearing a city wide LAPD tactical alert has just been issued.



Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/ss9P9heF3l — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 8, 2025

The National Guard and DHS were forced to deploy tear gas canisters, smoke grenades, and even pellet rounds to clear a path for a convoy of DHS/Border Patrol vehicles. This isn't a peaceful demonstration; this is a riot.

BREAKING 🚨: Police have just been overrun by protestors, and now there are thousands making themselves into the 101 freeway. More and more protestors continue to gather in DTLA for today’s protests. pic.twitter.com/hUeSbvSHHJ — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 8, 2025

Meanwhile, multiple federal buildings, including the VA center, have been vandalized with anti-ICE political messaging. Tens of thousands of protesters are marching through the streets, and they even managed to shut down a major artery, the 101 Freeway. The response to disperse them was significant, as it should be.

Los Ángeles, CA - Protestors have successfully shut down part of the 101 freeway as thousands march through the streets to protest ICE and President Trumps ordering of 2,000 National Guardsmen.



Large police response can be seen in attempt to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/2VOxY0FxOh — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 8, 2025

Democrats want you to believe this isn’t a riot. pic.twitter.com/mMR4DI0GhV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

According to a report from CNN, the Department of Defense is preparing to deploy Marines.

🚨 #BREAKING: The Department of Defense just announced 500 ACTIVE DUTY MARINES are now PREPARING TO DEPLOY to Los Angeles as riots intensify



DO IT, @SecDef!



TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8Tpa9M7Ivo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2025

But this was really sick. Newsom doesn’t want the rioters to play into Trump’s hands. Instead of unequivocally condemning the violence and destruction, Newsom is urging anti-ICE demonstrators to "resist President Donald Trump’s actions." He's telling them not to "give the president what he wants," while simultaneously calling for deescalation and peace. Talk about mixed messages.

California -- Don’t give Donald Trump what he wants.



Speak up. Stay peaceful. Stay calm.



Do not use violence and respect the law enforcement officers that are trying their best to keep the peace. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

Can you believe it? He's still peddling the ridiculous narrative that there was no violence until Trump got involved, and even asked Trump to get rid of the troops that are trying to bring order back to Los Angeles.

I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command.



We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while… pic.twitter.com/tOtA5dcfxc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

As violence spirals out of control in Los Angeles, Gavin Newsom is busy hurling accusations at President Trump—calling him a “dictator” and absurdly claiming he’s the one inciting chaos. Meanwhile, it’s Newsom who’s failing to lead. While National Guard troops are under assault and forced to deploy pepper spray and flash bangs just to keep the peace, the governor is more interested in political theater than public safety. This isn’t leadership—it’s cowardice wrapped in partisanship. Californians deserve better than a governor who points fingers while his state burns.

