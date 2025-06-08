New DNC Chairman Bursts Into Tears: You ‘Destroyed Any Chance I Have!’

The Democratic Party is spending $20 million to learn how to reach young men. Here’s Ilyse Hogue, the co-founder of “Speaking with American Men,” explaining the problem:

“Democrats are seen as weak, whereas Republicans are seen as strong,” Hogue said. “Young men also spoke of being invisible to the Democratic coalition, and so you’ve got this weak problem and then you’ve got this, ‘I don’t think they care about me’ problem, and I think the combination is kind of a killer.”

Ah, I see. Democrats want to rebrand themselves as being strong and powerful. Makes sense, especially after Kamala Harris only captured 42% of the male vote.

Pro Tip: Bursting into tears isn’t the best way to reclaim your Man Card.

Politico reported today that newly elected Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin began weeping (multiple times!) during a Zoom meeting of DNC officers. The article — “‘You essentially destroyed any chance I have,’ DNC chair told David Hogg in private meeting” — paints a vivid picture of the estrogen-fueled pillow fight between the DNC’s top leadership:

“I’ll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job … the other night I said to myself for the first time, I don’t know if I wanna do this anymore,” he said in a May 15 Zoom meeting of DNC officers, according to a recording obtained by POLITICO. In the recording, an emotional Martin describes being deeply frustrated by the fallout over [David] Hogg, who has ignited a firestorm in the party by vowing to spend $20 million in safe-blue primaries to oust incumbent Democrats he believes are ineffective. Martin paused twice while appearing to choke up. [emphasis added]

Yeah, when your new DNC chairman is already crying and threatening to quit, it doesn’t exactly capture the ethos of rugged, manly confidence. Whereas Donald Trump was undeterred by assassins’ bullets, lawfare, and bogus allegations, Ken Martin, it seems, is reaching for his Midol because of David Hogg:

“No one knows who the hell I am, right? I’m trying to get my sea legs underneath of me and actually develop any amount of credibility so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to to [sic] put ourselves in a position to win,” Martin said, addressing Hogg. “And again, I don’t think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to. So it’s really frustrating.” It was an extraordinary admission from the chair of the Democratic Party, just a few months after being elected to lead the party through its post-2024 crisis.

There’s no crying in baseball, of course:

And it’s not a great look in politics, either. In 1972, Ed Muskie’s on-camera weeping helped deep-six his presidential bid. In most countries, it’s considered unseemly — particularly when the one doing the crying is a man. But there are exceptions: Turkish President Erdogan is a prolific weeper, crying at least 27 times in public between 2014 and 2022.

Of course, what flies in Turkey won’t always fly in America. (Even though Democrats are much closer to the Turks when it comes to Israel.) And if your goal is to win over young men, it’s probably smarter to act more… manly.

And less womanly.

One of the women on the Zoom call defended Martin to Politico:

Jane Kleeb, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, was on the call and said she was “proud of” Martin and the work the party is doing. [Malcolm] Kenyatta, who was also at the meeting, similarly stood by Martin: “Breaking news: a human being had a frustrating day at work. That’s all Ken expressed on that call.”

Crying isn’t the worst thing in the world. Hey, we all cry sometimes — myself included. (Usually about the point spread.) But when you’re spending $20 million on a branding campaign to rebuild your masculine reputation, weeping over David Hogg(!) is counterproductive.

Meanwhile, as the DNC was passing around the hankies and sharing a nice cry, Donald Trump was attending UFC 316 and receiving a hero’s welcome:

How about THAT for an entrance?! #UFC316



The bossman takes his seat alongside Donald Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3EEVNVhSHw — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 8, 2025

Quite the contrast, isn’t it?

This article began with a quote from Ilyse Hogue, the co-founder of “Speaking with American Men.” If her name sounds familiar to you, it’s because she’s a veteran pro-abortion activist who was the president of NARAL up until 2021.

That’s right: The person whom the Dems think will win back the young men… is a 50-something female pro-abortion activist!

Good luck with that.

