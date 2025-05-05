Elon Musk Is a National Treasure

There’s been so much talk about Elon Musk’s patriotic work with the Department of Government Efficiency that I thought it would be a nice change of pace to talk about what Musk is up to with his tech companies. He gave a wide-ranging interview with Lara Trump on Fox News, where he laid out an ambitious vision for the future, spanning self-driving cars, space colonization, brain-computer interfaces, and artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Musk, who has become an increasingly visible figure in both the tech world and public policy, also discussed his growing collaboration with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., where he’s pushing for innovation while helping respond to national emergencies.

Lara Trump opened the interview by thanking Musk for his direct assistance during natural disasters. “You have done so much to help people in this country,” she said, referencing how Musk deployed Starlink satellites to restore communication in North Carolina after hurricanes.

Musk confirmed the effort and added, “Some people have said thank you,” but he didn’t ignore the critics either: “Maybe 20 or 25%… really don’t like me. That is obvious because they’re hanging me in effigy at these protest rallies. They’re being very violent about it.”

Despite the noise, Musk’s supporters are still backing his ventures in droves.

“There are a lot of people who have supported you by going out and buying Teslas,” Lara said. “My parents just bought their first Tesla to support you.”

“Well, thank you,” Musk replied, expressing his gratitude to customers who stood by him. “A friend in need is a friend indeed.”

I bought a Tesla last week myself.

Tesla remains a central focus for Musk, and he revealed that the company is on the brink of releasing a major breakthrough.

“Tesla in a few months will release unsupervised full self-driving,” Musk announced. According to Musk, Tesla vehicles “will be driving around by themselves with no people in them.” He said this rollout will begin in Austin by June and expand rapidly across the country. “In the future, I think it’ll be unusual to see a manually driven car,” he predicted. “It’ll be like seeing a horse.”

Advertisement

Another development Musk touted is the Tesla Optimus project — humanoid robots designed to serve as personal assistants.

“Who wouldn’t want their own personal R2D2, C3PO robot buddy?” he asked. “That’s gonna be a massive, massive product.”

On the medical front, Musk highlighted incredible advancements from Neuralink.

“The first part is called telepathy. It allows someone who has lost the use of their body to control a computer or a phone just by thinking,” he said. Remarkably, Musk claims users are already engaging with people on X through thought alone.

Recommended: The White House Just Did Something to Trigger Leftists in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

He went on to describe the “Blindsight” project, aimed at restoring vision.

“It will enable people who are blind to see — including people who have been blind from birth,” he said. He hopes to perform the first human implant within the next 12 months. Musk also believes that Neuralink may eventually allow people with severed spinal cords to walk again. “You can just think of it like some wires got broken,” he explained. “If you can bridge the signals, your body will work again.”

On the AI front, Musk emphasized the importance of truth in programming.

“It’s very important that AI be programmed with good values, especially truth-seeking values,” he warned. “We must have a maximally truth-seeking AI… and if we don’t, it’ll be very dangerous.”

When asked about what he wants his legacy to be long after he’s gone, Musk offered a simple but profound answer: “That I was useful in the furtherance of civilization, that I helped move civilization forward, added to the store of knowledge and capability, that I helped understand the universe.”

Advertisement

From launching satellites and rescuing astronauts to reinventing transportation and pushing the boundaries of neuroscience, Elon Musk’s vision for the future is nothing short of amazing. It's a shame that so many on the left feel the need to hate him just because he's trying to cut waste and fraud from the U.S. government.

While the left protests Musk and compares him to Hitler, the fact is that he’s dedicated his life to making our lives better. The mainstream media won’t tell you about his contributions, but we will. Join PJ Media VIP to support our efforts to get the truth about Elon Musk out there. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off and help us keep bringing you the unfiltered truth.