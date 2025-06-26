Need Proof That Democrats Are Panicking About Mamdani’s Victory?

Democrats are uneasy about Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani’s recent victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, and nowhere was that discomfort more obvious than in House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ evasive response when an anchor pressed him about Mamdani’s ideology. On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough put Jeffries on the spot, asking him if Mamdani’s far-left views on economic issues and Israel were the kind of ideology Democrats should embrace in 2026. Instead of addressing the question, Jeffries pivoted hard, steering the conversation away from Mamdani entirely, and onto — you guessed it — Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“Well, from the standpoint of House Democrats and what our focus has been, clearly, we have an affordability crisis in the United States of America and our focus will continue to be on driving down the high cost of living in this country,” Jeffries began, dodging any mention of Mamdani’s positions or the internal debate they’ve sparked.

He shifted the blame to Trump, declaring, “Donald Trump promised to lower costs on day one. Costs haven't gone down; they're going up. He's crashing the economy in real time. His tariffs are gonna impose thousands of dollars in additional cost on everyday Americans per year, and he may even be driving us toward a recession.”

For what it’s worth, no one is predicting a recession anymore, but I digress. Jeffries’ refusal to engage with the question about Mamdani’s ideology spoke volumes.

Recommended: Jamaal Bowman Just Went Bat Poop Crazy on CNN

“It's the reason why Donald Trump has become so unpopular, it's because he's failed the country on the economy,” Jeffries continued. “And so our vision is gonna be for an affordable America, work hard, play by the rules, live the good life, provide a comfortable living for yourself and for your family.”

Advertisement

It makes sense that Jeffries would deflect such a question. Mamdani’s ideology is a radical blend of far-left socialism, pro-criminal policies, and open hostility toward law enforcement, capitalism, and Israel. He has openly called for abolishing the NYPD, dismantling the prison system, eliminating private health insurance, and putting the government in full control of healthcare. His agenda includes banning all guns, legalizing prostitution, opening drug injection sites, ending cash bail, decriminalizing drugs, and severing all cooperation with ICE — essentially a roadmap to chaos.

Beyond policy, Mamdani’s extremism veers into the dangerous. He’s a vocal supporter of Hamas, has vowed to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu if he ever visits New York, and surrounds himself with staff who praise terrorist sympathizers. Economically, he embraces fantasy-world socialism, advocating for rent freezes, government-run grocery stores, and the claim that “capitalism is theft.”

Since President Trump’s victory in November, Democrats have been forced to confront an uncomfortable reality: voters see them as increasingly radical and out of touch with everyday concerns. That perception has only grown worse with Zohran Mamdani’s win in the Democratic primary, putting party leaders in a bind as they head into next year’s must-win midterms. To win, they need to hide their radical agenda, and yet, Mamdani is going to make it even harder for them to do that.

Advertisement

Democrats are in full retreat, terrified their radical agenda is being exposed for all to see. Zohran Mamdani’s victory has them squirming, and their leaders are too afraid to defend the far-left extremism now at the heart of their party. PJ Media VIP is your front-row seat to the truth the mainstream media won’t touch. Use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off and unlock member perks like exclusive content and ad-free browsing. Support fearless journalism that tells the real story — don’t let them hide, join now!