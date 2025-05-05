Canada: A Post-Election Autopsy

“What Canada was, is not as important as what Canada is, and what it is becoming.” —Jason Stephan

As a result of the Liberal victory and the installation of Mark Carney as prime minister of Canada in the April 28, 2025, election, the country is now speeding down the Trans-Canada highway to certain destruction. Carney, of course, is a global financier, a promoter of centralized government control, a lover of censorship, and a climate change apostle who doubles as a trustee of the World Economic Forum and the United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Change and Finance. He carries three passports, Canadian, Irish, and British, and has spent the last decade out of Canada, which obviously makes him the ideal candidate for the prime ministership, Canadian to the bone.

He is, in fact, the spitting image of the Canadian psyche, a small man, slack-faced, awkward in comportment, grim and humorless, rag doll-like in his person. The fit is almost providential. As one commenter put it, “Carney looks the part… the funeral director of Canada.”

The question that is making the rounds is how the Liberal Party managed to erase a 20-point deficit in the polls and shrug off three terms of social and economic devastation that have seen the country plummet toward third-world status while at the same time elevating the most unprepossessing choice possible to the prime minister’s office. Is the nation brain-dead? Does it have a death wish? Is it merely greed for government largesse? What are the factors that have contributed to Canada’s accelerating decline? There are several possibilities, acting singly or in concert.

Donald Trump: When Trump began trolling Canada with his 51st state bagatelle, he proved once again that Canadians have no sense of humor. Canadians, by and large, with thank-the-Lord saving exceptions, are an earnest, priggish, self-massaging, unexciting people of limited intelligence who, like most of a leftist bent, cannot recognize a joke, especially when brandished by an American. What former New York Post correspondent Emma Jo-Morris says of the media seems largely true of the Canadian electorate: “The media isn’t biased because it’s liberal; it’s biased because it has no concept of reality. The people who make media content are incapable of separating their own self-worship from objective truth.” Of course, being Liberal and having no concept of reality amount to the same thing.

So Canadians took Trump seriously and got their hackles up, huffing and puffing and strutting and posturing. But when Trump launched his tariff fusillade, this was a bridge too far. Canadians girded themselves for war like a mighty gnat prepared to crush an elephant rather than adopt the grown-up approach of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who visited Trump and proposed a negotiated settlement. This was Mark Carney’s and the Liberals' gold-plated opportunity to rally a subfusc Canadian electorate to a losing cause and scrub the Conservatives’ favorable poll numbers, leading ultimately to an electoral victory that will likely destroy the country. Indeed, Canada is more ragged than it ever was. What was once a Hudson Bay blanket is now a patchwork quilt.

The New Democratic Party: After years of propping up the Liberals, leader Jagmeet Singh and the NDP came crashing down. The Party lost not only its longtime leader but also its official party status. Its 25 parliamentary seats were reduced to seven. It is likely that many of the lost 18 seats defected to Carney’s Liberals, putting them over the top, good enough for a minority government, just three seats short of a majority. There is speculation that some or all of the remaining NDP rump may follow suit, giving the Liberals the majority government they desperately crave.

Biased Coverage: The Canadian media and paper press are basically no different from their Pravda-like American cousins, trafficking in lies, innuendoes, suppressions, and outright interference in the electoral process. This is their stock-in-trade. With only a few outliers like Rebel News, the Western Standard, and two or three others, the press has become a vast and undifferentiated propaganda network for the Liberal machine, flush with Liberal plugola. Canada’s public broadcaster, the CBC, is supported by an annual $1.4 billion grant, which Carney has promised to inflate and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre had threatened to eliminate. The sequel was predictable.

The Patronage Network: Julius Ruechel observes that “districts that either benefit from govt handouts or benefit from high levels of govt employment all tend to vote for left-leaning parties. In Canada, 1 in 4 employed Canadians works for govt [and] on top of that the countless legal cartels and govt contracts and welfare programs of all sorts, which adds up to a very large and reliable leftist voting coalition. Voter incentives favor the preservation of the status quo.” A socialist government robbing the national ATM is generally assured of a stipendiary public.

Canada’s Equalization Program: Entrenched in the 1982 Canadian Constitution, it is a federal transfer payment system designed to reduce disparities in fiscal capacity among the provinces by transferring revenues from richer provinces to their poorer counterparts. This system represents the apotheosis of voter incentive. It is really a form of river hockey in which the teams that give less defeat the teams that have contributed more to the game. Canadians in the have-not provinces — which are pretty much all of them these days, with the exception of the three western provinces, Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia — suspected that the Conservatives would reduce the transfer payments that keep the country’s parasitical regions afloat, though Poilievre indicated he would let wallowing porkers lie. The Liberals under Trudeau and now Carney were a better bet to keep the pogey flowing in order to retain provincial loyalty and ensure the sycophants stay happy.

Pierre Poilievre: Some claim that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is generally unlikeable, with an unpronounceable surname, a face made for radio, and a voice for silent films. These blemishes have apparently reduced his popularity, though he did enjoy a 20-point lead in the polls until Trump’s tariffs empowered the patriotic rodomontade of Carney and his voters’ tumescent self-regard and media-manufactured, anti-American zealotry.

More to the point, Canadian jurisdictions on the national dole were not comfortable with Poilievre’s Trump-like policies of fiscal restraint and debt paydown. It was more important to keep the milk and honey flowing, even though the cow was sickly and the bees were growing extinct. A majority of Canadians were content to kick the Canada down the road.

Poilievre has his deficiencies, but he was clearly the far superior candidate.

Communication: The Liberals are far more adept at communicating feelings rather than facts, as the Conservatives tend to do. This puts the latter at a serious disadvantage. Liberals ply a rhetoric of theatrical sentiment focusing on external threats and domestic doughtiness, which appeals to a largely insecure and unsophisticated people. Conservatives, on the whole, address real issues, facts on the ground, and bottom-line evidence, which few like to hear. Conservatives are also far more preoccupied with Canadian history and its significant figures, whether philosopher George Grant or founding father Sir John A. Macdonald. This is the kiss of political death.

The Generation Gap: It has often been noted that Liberals attract an older and more settled generation, well-off retirees, boomers who profited from more affluent times, and own their mortgage-free homes. This is also true of economic failures who rely on a welfare society to provide them with a modest lifestyle. The country’s youth, however, have been abandoned. “Gen Z and Millennial men who know this country is rigged against them,” writes David Parker, “are fleeing Canada, because it is simply unaffordable for anyone living on a normal income.” They gave the Conservatives a higher share of the vote compared to past performance, but not enough to offset Liberal gains.

Whatever the reasons for the Liberal victory and the consequent and imminent collapse of a nation, Canada is now enmeshed in the fifth act of its political and economic tragedy. According to a news release by Fitch Ratings, one of the "Big Three" credit rating agencies, alongside Moody's and Standard & Poor's, Canada is in deep doodoo. Just one day after Carney was elected, the agency warned that Carney’s economic policies point to “considerable fiscal loosening that would exacerbate already expanding fiscal deficits.”

Canada is finished. It will go on for a time relying on inertia, not momentum, but it is demonstrably running down. Game, Set, and Match.

