Is Canada Brain-Dead?

As we survey the political landscape today, it is hard to escape the conclusion that a plague of mental catalepsy has swept the globe. One recalls the old multi-attributed adage: whom the gods would destroy they first make mad. Clearly, being rendered stupid would be just as effective.

In essence, we note there are two large demographic bodies that resemble one another in the extent of their cognitive impairment: brain-dead politicians and brain-dead electorates. They are not necessarily coterminous. In some nations, one predominates; in others, another. Sometimes the two dispensations are found in sync.

In European nations such as the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, and Romania, and of course in the higher echelons of the EU itself, the political class is plainly suffering from an access of both mental impairment and historical ignorance, receding into the very totalitarian past they were reconstructed to avert, imposing court-ordered repressive measures against public expression, imprisoning dissident individuals, and banning popular rival parties poised to triumph at the polls. The electorates themselves are generally in revolt, joining the surge of populist resentment and political protest.

In the U.S., the situation is somewhat more complex. The MAGA/Republican leadership and its loyal supporters enjoy a visionary lien on a productive and unfettered future, but nearly half the citizenry and its political representatives are firmly embedded in the dark ages of political evolution. The former are, for the most part, sane, intelligent and fundamentally decent; the latter are effectively brain-dead, which is to say, short-sighted, naïve and, frankly, incapable of reasoned judgment. And like their leaders, they are often prone to violence in word or deed. One might say that America is basically two countries, or rather, a cleanly bifurcate nation. In the MAGA wing, both leadership and electorate are vital; in the Democrat wing, leadership and electorate are reciprocally brain-dead.

Canada generally is far more unified in its dereliction than the U.S. It furnishes a unique example in which both an intellectually vacuous political cadre and a comatose electorate operate in approximately sibling tandem to pulverize the economy, enact oppressive articles of legislation, and plunge a once free and prosperous country into a debt-ridden, unproductive, ESG-indentured third world crater. The dominant political clade and the overwhelmingly left-voting electorate are twin aspects of the same moral and intellectual depravity. The politicians are brain-dead because they believe social and economic ruin is a planetary advantage. The people are brain-dead—at any rate, at least two-thirds or more of the voting public—since they are in general agreement with their betters and are just too stupid or indifferent to do their homework.

The issue has come to a head with the accession of globalist banker and Net-Zero fanatic Mark Carney to the prime minister’s office, and the alarming possibility that the Liberal Party, which enjoyed three successive terms in which to devastate the country, is poised to win yet a fourth to complete the job. Carney, who is far more crackerjack and dangerous than his hapless puppet Justin Trudeau, is just the man to make it happen.

As Action4Canada reminds us, Canadians don’t seem to care that Carney is an unrepentant globalist, a member of an oligarchic class that has “been contriving to create a dystopian future through fearmongering, misinformation, unscientific data, and manipulation.” Climate change must be fought, goes the mantra, even if it means the de-industrialization and impoverishment of the market-dominated economy. The Carneyesque project entails measures such as the six-year UN/WEF plan to reduce

Annual meat consumption from 16kg of meat to zero

Annual dairy/milk from 90kg of milk to zero

Number of clothing purchase/per person/per year from 8 items and then down to 3 items

items Car ownership from 190 vehicles per 1000 people down to zero vehicles

That is the future that Carney is planning for Canada, which must reduce its comparatively miniscule emissions to zero even at the expense of its prosperity and possibly of its survival as a viable country. Obviously, the likelihood of planetary salvation is pitched too far into the future to provide a scintilla of evidence for the validity of the policy. But if the world were to be saved tomorrow according to Carney’s intention, Canada will have ceased to exist. The problem is that Canada’s sacrifice on the altar of Gaia would yield no demonstrable result.

But Carney has been given a free ride. People are impressed by his resume, a CV, apparently, confected to dazzle a dull-witted and unsuspecting public with red ribbon appointments, accomplishments and awards. People do not seem to understand that CVs may be deceptive, for two reasons. What is not included in a CV may be just as or even more revealing than what is. Additionally, much of what glitters therein is not gold but mica.

Nigel Hannaford at the Western Standard interviews an elderly female Carney voter who bears eloquent witness to this form of cognitive deficiency. “I like Carney,” she enthuses. “He has a good resume, you know. He was a banker.” Hannaford responds by asking her: “how do you feel about the fact that he wants to choke our oil industry? Or that as a professed church-going Catholic, he won't condemn abortion? That he wants to bring back the Online Harms Act? He's in thick with people who don't like people having too much freedom to travel or eat beef. He's all about making you use less electricity by making it more expensive.”

Her typically Canadian reply was about as predictable as Carney’s election appears to be: “I wouldn't know about any of that. But you know, he seems steady. Makes me feel safe. He's not going to change things.” It boggles the mind. In the words of Elizabeth Nickson, Carney is “a ghoul in a suit with the ethics of an alley cat.” The evidence that Carney is unfit for leadership is readily available to any citizen who is willing to perform even a modicum of research, to look into a prime minister’s past statements, enactments and commitments, or merely to observe the civil and economic ruination his party has caused over a lost decade.

Such laziness and shallowness are common human properties, of course, but in Canada they are ubiquitous, the real pandemic. Any sentient and reasonably informed citizen will know that Mark Carney and the Liberal Party portend economic desolation and diminished freedom of speech and action for all Canadians, irrespective of whom they voted for. It is, in effect, his plan for the West in large, but Canada is his chosen petri dish.

Sometimes you can tell a book by its cover. The cover image of Carney’s Value(s) tells us all we really need to know about Carney’s motives: the planet enclosed by a cage-like apparatus. The symbolism is no doubt meant to connote a scaffold of protectiveness, but the inadvertent suggestion of snared confinement is glaring. Carney’s values are tantamount to a prison sentence.

Despite the prognosis, all may not be lost. Perhaps a deus ex machina may appear at the last moment to defy the polls. After all, we have MAGA-like people among us, as well as younger folk who know they have been handed a raw deal—those who represent whatever hope may be waiting at the bottom of Pandora’s box. But the fact remains that Canada is one of those countries in which the majority of the electorate and the greater part of the political estate are equally brain-dead, which is why its future has become entirely problematic. It was different once, but Canada has changed. Barring the unforeseen, it is now a place where the mind goes to die.