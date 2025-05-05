If You Squint Real Hard You Can See the Hilarious 'Bright' Spot About Real ID

A couple weeks ago, my sister-in-law told me about her trip to the DMV to re-up her driver’s license. She’d done this multiple times over the years, however this time she was turned away. Her driver’s license was no longer good enough. She needed the federal government’s new identification card called Real ID, a card 20 years in the making.

This American citizen was sent home to retrieve her marriage license, official birth certificate, Social Security card, power bill, and any other manner of “official” identification that would connect her to her citizenship in America and state where she is domiciled. She would be required to bring proof of her citizenship status, pick a number, and wait again for a lengthy period of time.

My sister-in-law’s nobody’s fool; she is nearly deaf and communicates via sign language for the most part but reads lips and speaks incredibly well. Still confused, however, she showed me her stack of documents as she prepared to head back for round 2 at the DMV and asked, “What the heck is going on?”

Allow me to tell you what I basically told her. It boils down to this: because some state IDs mean nothing, all state IDs mean nothing.

Starting May 7, you will need a Real ID to fly. Real IDs make identification harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists. If you plan to fly, make sure you get a Real ID so you won’t be denied from your flight or face travel delays! pic.twitter.com/x8IaQ4otyv — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 4, 2025

You can still fly if you've got a passport, a global entry card, or an enhanced driver's license if it's available in your state.

There are several people to point the finger of blame at for the Real ID requirement and why May 7 is the drop-dead date to get yours or “be left behind” as the government ads assert.

You can blame the states that allowed Mohammed Atta and the other 9/11 hijackers to get driver's licenses to support their attack on our country for your current DMV fire drill.

In 2001, the 19 hijackers who used jetliners as missiles possessed a total of 30 driver’s licenses and state IDs. Eighteen were issued in Florida, eight were from Virginia, and two were California IDs. One of the bad guys who crashed American Airlines Flight 77 had four state-issued identification cards from both Arizona and Maryland.

And what did those identification cards allow them to do? They could exchange those cards for other IDs from other states and use them to get bank accounts, rent apartments, and sign up for flight lessons.

There’s a through-line between those fraudulent IDs and the reason why you’re required to undergo this wallet biopsy now.

But why wouldn’t states just harden the targets and stop allowing terrorists to get driver’s licenses?

On page 390 of the official 9/11 Commission Report, commissioners recommended that the United States tighten up its identification requirements because “sources of identification are the last opportunity to ensure that people are who they say they are and to check whether they are terrorists.”





In 2005, the Real ID Act was passed, but after fits and starts, we've now arrived at the ultimate deadline: Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Back in 2005, the prescient Ron Paul, then a congressman from Texas, argued that this would become a de facto national ID card without a limit to how much information would be required.

He said:

"There's no limitation as far as biometrics, there's no limitation as to radio frequency identification [RFID]...there's no limitation on what they can put on these documents. . ...This bill allows for the redefinition of terrorism. ...To me it's sort of like the gun issue. Conservatives always know that you don't register guns. That is just terrible because the criminals won't register their guns. But what are we doing with this bill? We're registering all the American people! And you want to register the criminals, and the thugs, and the terrorists!"

Here he is talking about it before the House vote:

Ron Paul on Real ID just before it passed the House decades ago along with the Patriot Act. Ron Paul was right. pic.twitter.com/djnJCpRffk — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 15, 2025

Even after 9/11, 19 states still allow all comers who show they “live” in that state, e.g., show a bill, to get state ID or driver’s licenses. Instead of disallowing state-sponsored ID, they continued to allow illegal aliens to get official state ID, thereby rendering meaningless the IDs of citizens in a post-9/11 world.

We're told that most states are even "Real ID compliant," but there's a hitch. People in the country illegally can still get Real ID by getting a "consular" affirmation.

I can remember the lines of illegal aliens standing outside the Mexico consulate to get their quickie consular card back in the day.

These states with woke lawmakers and sanctuary cities apparently like strangers coming into their states, getting American ID, and moving on from those suckers to another state where they can swap that ID for the place they really want to live—or target.

I know you’re wondering, so here are the 19 states that turned your current non-"Real ID" ID into the worthless pieces of kapok worthy of a landfill.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. These states—California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington—issue a license if an applicant provides certain documentation, such as a foreign birth certificate, foreign passport, or consular card and evidence of current residency in the state.

Imagine that. New York — Ground Zero — and the entire DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, where Pentagon workers lived and died on 9/11) still allow people illegally in the country to get licenses.

Those 19 states are the reason why you need the correct, stamped, watermarked birth certificate you finally found in a box at the back of your closet.

Read my piece nearby about the driver’s license factory operated in Oregon to give you some idea of how easy — and scandalous — it is to game the driver’s license and voter registration system. More than 80,000 illegal aliens were cranked through that machine.

It’s because of the intransigence of blue states that legal citizens and residents must now bend over.

But there’s one bright spot.

Those woke folk can stuff their racist excuses that black people can’t possibly get an ID. After all, if the millions of strangers from all over the world and of every ethnic group ushered into the country by Joe Biden over the past four years can manage to get here and get their hands on ID, those woke folk can get off their asses and show ID to vote.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

