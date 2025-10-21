Racist Who Insulted Winsome Sears Gets Fired

A racist Democrat donor who told Jamaican-American, veteran, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears to go back to Haiti lost his job with a Lockheed Martin subsidiary after his viral breakdown.

Advertisement

At the James Madison University football game on Saturday, Scott Pogorelc displayed KKK-style hysteria in the grand old tradition of the Democrat Party when he began yelling insults at Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears. “Go back to Haiti!” he bellowed, “traitor!” Turns out his employer didn’t want to be associated with his viral insanity and told Pogorelc to go back to unemployment.

Fox5DC senior assignment editor Allison Papson obtained a statement from Lockheed Martin about its subsidiary Zeta Associates firing Pogorelc. “We hold all of our employees and subsidiaries to the highest standards of integrity and professional conduct,” the Lockheed Martin spokesperson said. “Any behavior that violates our Code of Ethics will be thoroughly investigated, and employees found in violation will be held accountable. Zeta Associates investigated the matter, and the individual is no longer employed.” This is particularly important since Pogorelc worked on Department of War and Air Force contracts.

White, racist, liberal Democrat at the @JMUFootball game appears to shout at @WinsomeSears:



“Go back to Haiti!” (Sears was born in Jamaica)



“Traitor!” pic.twitter.com/RRTjPd4MD1 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 19, 2025

Related: Virginia Democrat Donor Shouts Racist Slurs at Winsome Earle-Sears — at His Son’s Football Game

Pogorelc not only had a lucrative job in Northern Virginia, but he was also at the university game because his son is a senior offensive lineman. It’s too bad the father is an offensive senior Democrat. My colleague Chris Queen explained:

Advertisement

Pogorelc is a profligate donor to Virginia Democrats, as is his wife, Patricia. He made multiple donations to Abigail Spanberger, Earle-Sears’ opponent, when Spanberger ran for Congress in 2020. He also donated to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) — you know, the guy who tried to tell us that our rights come from government, not God.

What a shocker — the crazy white guy who yelled a racist message at a black conservative is a devoted Democrat.

Notably, the racist liberal Dem at @JMUFootball shouting slurs at Winsome Sears, donated to Harris, Kaine, & Vindman in past year…



Scott Pogorelc also donated TWICE to Abigail Spanberger’s 2020 campaign https://t.co/pDK9QVhKo0 pic.twitter.com/ADg98QgdUr — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 20, 2025

Want to bet Pogorelc has vilified Republicans before as being racist? It is especially ironic since Earle-Sears made history as the first black woman to be elected to a statewide office in Virginia, which was the capital of the Confederacy.

I’ve been called names no one should ever hear, and I’ve watched people hold racist signs meant to shame me. And because I have an R next to my name, few care.



But I am no victim. Words won’t break me, and they won’t stop this campaign.



We are going to win. 🇺🇸 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 19, 2025

The Democrat Party was the party of slavery and the KKK and Jim Crow. Democrats literally started a Civil War over their ability to keep people in bondage based on their skin color, and they have been weaponizing racism in one form or another ever since. Sure, they love to blather on and on now about diversity and white supremacy, but whenever it comes to a black American who does not agree with the Democrats politically, Dems’ true racism shows through.

Advertisement

Mark Robinson , the labeling of Larry Elder as the “black face of white supremacy,” and Joe Biden telling black Americans that if they didn’t vote for him, they were not black… the list could go on and on. If you watch the clip of Thomas years ago slamming those who so viciously and falsely attacked him in the Senate and media during his confirmation process to be on the Supreme Court, you will notice a familiar face among the senators who pilloried him — Joe Biden, then a senator, who led the charge against Thomas.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The Democrat Party is the same yesterday, today, and forever, and Democrats just can’t get racism out of their twisted minds.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Democrat racism and President Trump's historic work in the Middle East. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.