Racist Who Insulted Winsome Sears Gets Fired

Catherine Salgado | 10:26 AM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

A racist Democrat donor who told Jamaican-American, veteran, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears to go back to Haiti lost his job with a Lockheed Martin subsidiary after his viral breakdown.

Advertisement

At the James Madison University football game on Saturday, Scott Pogorelc displayed KKK-style hysteria in the grand old tradition of the Democrat Party when he began yelling insults at Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears. “Go back to Haiti!” he bellowed, “traitor!” Turns out his employer didn’t want to be associated with his viral insanity and told Pogorelc to go back to unemployment.

Fox5DC senior assignment editor Allison Papson obtained a statement from Lockheed Martin about its subsidiary Zeta Associates firing Pogorelc. “We hold all of our employees and subsidiaries to the highest standards of integrity and professional conduct,” the Lockheed Martin spokesperson said. “Any behavior that violates our Code of Ethics will be thoroughly investigated, and employees found in violation will be held accountable. Zeta Associates investigated the matter, and the individual is no longer employed.” This is particularly important since Pogorelc worked on Department of War and Air Force contracts.

RelatedVirginia Democrat Donor Shouts Racist Slurs at Winsome Earle-Sears — at His Son’s Football Game

Pogorelc not only had a lucrative job in Northern Virginia, but he was also at the university game because his son is a senior offensive lineman. It’s too bad the father is an offensive senior Democrat. My colleague Chris Queen explained:

Advertisement

Pogorelc is a profligate donor to Virginia Democrats, as is his wife, Patricia. He made multiple donations to Abigail Spanberger, Earle-Sears’ opponent, when Spanberger ran for Congress in 2020. He also donated to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) — you know, the guy who tried to tell us that our rights come from government, not God.

What a shocker — the crazy white guy who yelled a racist message at a black conservative is a devoted Democrat. 

Want to bet Pogorelc has vilified Republicans before as being racist? It is especially ironic since Earle-Sears made history as the first black woman to be elected to a statewide office in Virginia, which was the capital of the Confederacy.

The Democrat Party was the party of slavery and the KKK and Jim Crow. Democrats literally started a Civil War over their ability to keep people in bondage based on their skin color, and they have been weaponizing racism in one form or another ever since. Sure, they love to blather on and on now about diversity and white supremacy, but whenever it comes to a black American who does not agree with the Democrats politically, Dems’ true racism shows through.

Advertisement
The high-tech lynchings of Clarence Thomas and Mark Robinson, the labeling of Larry Elder as the “black face of white supremacy,” and Joe Biden telling black Americans that if they didn’t vote for him, they were not black… the list could go on and on. If you watch the clip of Thomas years ago slamming those who so viciously and falsely attacked him in the Senate and media during his confirmation process to be on the Supreme Court, you will notice a familiar face among the senators who pilloried him — Joe Biden, then a senator, who led the charge against Thomas.

The Democrat Party is the same yesterday, today, and forever, and Democrats just can’t get racism out of their twisted minds.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Democrat racism and President Trump's historic work in the Middle East. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Shutdowns Are Great Reminders of How Little Government We Need Stephen Kruiser
This Could Be the Worst News for Democrats About the Shutdown Matt Margolis
Pirro Charges Two of ‘Big Balls’ Attackers, Including a Serial Criminal Catherine Salgado
Petro's Manic Monday: El Presidente Throws a Tantrum, Threatens to 'Take Out' Trump Sarah Anderson
Political Director Quits Dem's Senate Campaign After Candidate's Vile Comments Surface Rick Moran
Libya’s Fall and the Day the West Stopped Asking What Comes Next David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

College Radio Royalty Reborn: ’90s Legends Team Up for New Band
Assassination, Not Murder: When Words Falter, Freedom Follows
‘No Kings’ Rioters Play-Act Violence Like Commies and Jihadis
Advertisement