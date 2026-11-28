Climate alarmism has always been a massive scam, but a very convenient excuse for impoverishing Western citizens and for preventing certain nations from developing industry and gaining more freedom.

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Marc Morano of Climate Depot went to Turkey for the United Nations COP31 summit. While the U.S. government did not send an official delegation, dozens of Democrats attended anyway. Oligarchs from around the world flew a huge number of private jets to the summit, but did not come to any agreement at the end of it. This is tragic news only for extreme ideologues or elitists who planned to benefit financially from climate deals. Then again, the UN still has a slush fund for rewarding hypocritical dictators.

On One America News Network, Morano explained, “And the UN would pay that money to the best leader who's able to keep their citizens locked in poverty. In other words, if you're a country in Africa, and you're a — say you're a dictator, corrupt leader, whatever, you take this UN money, and you can deny your citizens fossil fuels, you can deny them development. And you can literally ensure your reelection, you can pay off your friends. That's how it works.”

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Morano had also warned earlier in the November conference that it seemed geared towards specifically empowering Communist China, which dominates the so-called green energy industry, even while exponentially increasing its coal power capacity and pollution. Despite what woke online websites will tell you, China still has a very serious poverty problem for a huge part of its population. Like South Africa and Turkey and other countries that talk big at climate summits, China gets loads of international credit for supposed climate action, while actually fueling the problem.

On OAN, Morano emphasized, “The UN's gonna pay the countries that are the most primitive, and, by the way, primitive is considered a racist term, because you're judging other cultures negatively when you say the word primitive. That's what they do [fund primitive regimes]. That's what they want to do.” The UN wants to keep underdeveloped African and Asian nations that way, because it is much easier to exploit people who are poor and desperate.

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Morano said, “I talked to South African — I talked to anti-UN climate development activists who just say, that's what the money [does], money goes to any scheme in the developing world that keeps people poor.” And of course, the UN oligarchs also want to make more prosperous countries less prosperous, because, as mentioned above, it is easier to exploit and control people who are not independent.

The OAN host marveled, “Now I know why you said this was a flop for the climate activists and this whole hoax that is climate change, but it was a positive for humanity, 'cause maybe we'll stop throwing billions at something we little humans can't really control.” No matter what the climate liars tell you, your gas stove is not changing the weather of the entire planet.