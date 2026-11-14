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Expert Warns COP31 Aims to Empower Anti-U.S. Commie China

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 14, 2026 11:30 AM
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Expert Warns COP31 Aims to Empower Anti-U.S. Commie China
Chinatopix via AP

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano is on the scene at an international climate conference that he is warning is all aimed at empowering America’s number one enemy, Communist China.

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As Morano accurately noted, any summit or event that involves the United Nations will be heavily pro-China, because despite operating in the United States, the UN has never met a dictator or a terrorist it didn’t love. Just as the UN employs hundreds of terrorists in Gaza and is hosting its COP31 climate summit in terror-sponsoring Turkey, so it dreams of a world where Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-style tyranny spreads to every free nation, and China, instead of the U.S., is the dominant global power.

On November 12, Morano shared a short clip of him in front of the China Pavilion at COP31. “The Chinese pavilion, the hub of all activity at any United Nations private summit. Why? China produces more coal than the rest of the world combined,” he pointed out, highlighting the hypocrisy. Yet despite all that coal production, the CCP gets to claim that it is a leader in energy innovation because it manufactures (using slave and abusive labor and excessive pollution) all the parts for windmills and solar panels and electric vehicles.

Morano warned, “Chinese solar stock shot up after the midterm elections in the United States. The Chinese delegation is a buzz of activity here at COP 31, and no wonder. The entire UN agenda is designed to empower China.”

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Remember that in China, there is no such thing as a fully private company, as the CCP practices “civil-military fusion” and requires all significant companies to host CCP cells and promote CCP goals. China is the world’s number one polluter by a gargantuan margin, but simply because it dominates so much of the supply chain for misnamed “green” energy, it gets to carry off all the laurels from every international climate conference.

Meanwhile, about 20 U.S. Democrat congressmen are at COP31, whining that Donald Trump didn’t send an official delegation and determined to push America back toward environmental overregulation and toxic, expensive, inefficient “green” energy. Democrats are on the side of the CCP, hence the boost to China’s energy and battery stocks.

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Just looking at rare earths processing, which is necessary for technology of many kinds, we see that China dominates about 90% of that market.

Look out for energy sabotage, America.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHINA | CLIMATE CHANGE | COMMUNISM | GREEN ENERGY

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