The Danish Supreme Court just re-approved landlords to evict immigrants from areas considered too foreigner-heavy, in order to promote alleged integration and prevent “ghettos.” Meanwhile, the number of unemployed foreigners in Britain reportedly exceeds the native population of multiple cities.

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World Population Review states that Birmingham is the second largest city in the UK, with a population of about 1,199,400, just under 1.2 million. Just since 2025, there was an increase of almost 8,000 people living there. The question is, where did that population growth come from? Was it, by any chance, mostly or entirely from illegal aliens?

Glasgow, Scotland, another important city under the jurisdiction of the UK government, has an estimated population this year of about 663,200, according to World Population Review. Since 2025, Glasgow’s population has increased by almost 6,500. Glasgow is the fourth largest city in the UK and the largest city in Scotland. Now compare those statistics with the reported number of unemployed immigrants to the UK, which certainly does not include all immigrants, but simply those who are entirely dependent upon the native taxpayers.

"1.27 million working-age people born outside Britain were economically inactive in September 2026, meaning they were neither employed nor actively seeking work. That exceeds Birmingham's population of approximately 1.18 million," reports Visegrád 24. Meanwhile, "The number of economically inactive working-age foreign nationals [that is, the portion of the immigrants not yet granted citizenship] also reached a record 823,000, surpassing the population of Glasgow."

1.27 million working-age people born outside Britain were economically inactive in September 2026, meaning they were neither employed nor actively seeking work. That exceeds Birmingham's population of approximately 1.18 million. The number of economically inactive working-age foreign nationals also reached a record 823,000, surpassing the population of Glasgow. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 24, 2026

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Like the UK, Denmark has a mass migration problem. Danish justices at the country’s top court upheld the so-called “ghetto law,” which allows eviction of non-Westerners to avoid a certain area being classified as a full-on foreigner “ghetto.”

The ultimate impact of this ruling on natives is somewhat unclear, as it appears that in some cases, the idea was to move foreigners out of “ghettos” to neighborhoods that were mostly native in order to promote integration. But multiple outlets are claiming this is actually a move in favor of native-born Danes versus illegal aliens. For instance, Haberler — which seemed to frame the ruling as discriminatory — reported Tuesday:

Denmark’s Supreme Court has ruled lawful the “ghetto law,” which allows the eviction of “non-Western” tenants in neighborhoods where immigrants live densely. Under the law, which classifies Turkey among “non-Western” countries, it is envisaged that by 2030, 60 percent of the apartments in the housing concerned will be rented at market price to “Westerners.” According to tenant associations, about 11,000 people across the country will have to move out of their homes due to the regulation.

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The question is whether or not this ruling will actually promote illegal alien exodus or deportations, or whether it will simply shift the aliens around. If it actually does provide more housing for the native-born population and disincentivizes mass migration, it will be a victory.