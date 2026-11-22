California and Minnesota woke politicians continue to release dangerous illegal alien criminals, including vile sex offenders.

The Department of Homeland Security described Minnesota under the Tim Walz administration as a “hotbed of illegal alien crime.” This comment came in a November 20 press release from DHS about Ecuadoran illegal alien Oscar Daniel Chisag Zumbana, who was arrested for sexual assault. While Zumbana was at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis for his criminal sexual conduct, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer request for him. The county authorities then released Zumbana.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin exclaimed, “This is sanctuary insanity at work: This illegal alien was released into the United States because of the Biden Administration’s open border policy, then sanctuary politicians refused to work with federal immigration officials after he was arrested for sexual assault. Sanctuary policies only serve to protect criminal illegal aliens while putting every single American at risk.” Zumbana originally entered America under the Biden administration in 2021.

As a significant contrast in how Hennepin County treats citizens versus illegal aliens, County Attorney Mary Moriarty (D) issued criminal charges against Cam Higby and James O’Keefe simply for filming themselves exposing how noncitizens could vote in Minnesota elections. If only Higby and O’Keefe had really been noncitizens or sexual abusers, Moriarty might have favored them.

Related: Border Czar Homan Puts Dem Texas Governor-Elect on Notice

But Zumbana is hardly the only foreign sex offender who recently benefited from sanctuary policies. Mexican illegal alien and pedophile Ronaldo Barbosa Ortiz has a rap sheet of incredible length, but that did not stop California sanctuary politicians from releasing him. California Democrats are particularly egregious in letting everyone from attempted murderers to child abusers go free just to undermine ICE enforcement.

Ortiz was convicted of sexual battery, annoying or molesting a child under 18, driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing bodily injury, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more causing bodily injury, and illegal entry, according to a DHS press release.

To make it even worse, Ortiz received his final order of removal all the way back in 2009, and authorities have since deported him no fewer than four times. Yet somehow he was back here in America again.

Riverside County officials released Ortiz despite the ICE detainer, but thankfully ICE caught up with him and arrested him. “This illegal alien is a convicted pedophile and drunk driver. Instead of honoring our detainer, California sanctuary politicians chose to RELEASE this pedophile back onto their streets, where he could harm more Americans,” said Mullin. “Thanks to the hard work of the brave men and women of ICE, we have arrested this criminal and will remove him from our country.”

DHS accuses California of releasing almost 24,000 illegal aliens with violent records. Democrats truly do love to fuel crime.

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