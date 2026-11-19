A newly elected lawmaker in Minnesota stands accused of fraud and is married to a Somali illegal alien. It’s just another example of how incredibly broken our immigration and election systems are.

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I wrote about Abdi Daisane previously after he flipped a Minnesota House seat blue, despite the fact that there are charges against him for involvement in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme while he was a Somali daycare owner. Apparently, breaking our laws and exploiting our benefits runs in the family, and unfortunately, now that he has somehow managed to gain office, the likelihood is that neither he nor his wife will see justice. Our fast-failing Republic has a two-tiered system of justice that almost never holds people with political titles accountable.

Of course, I would love to be proved wrong, and perhaps Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can at least do something about Daisane’s wife:

BREAKING: MINNESOTA LAWMAKER-ELECT’S WIFE IS IN THE U.S. ILLEGALLY Ayan Ahmed Aidid, the wife of newly elected Minnesota state lawmaker Abdi Daisane, is a 30-year-old Somali national who illegally crossed the southern border on April 2, 2023. She was apprehended by CBP but then RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration without proper vetting and has since remained in the U.S. illegally. Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power. https://t.co/BRYJPZTdLI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 18, 2026

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Ayan Ahmed Aidid’s Instagram account says that she is a social activist, an MBA student, and a “Somali poet.” One of her videos features her walking around draped in a Somali flag. And yet for some reason, she wants to live here in America instead of in Somalia. It’s amazing how all these Third World barbarians seem to hate the country in which they are desperate to live and love the country they are desperate to leave behind.

In fact, Aidid was so proud of having jumped the southern border fence in order to meet her husband here in America that she boasted about it to the BBC. “I smuggled myself and jumped over the wall for my love,” she claimed.

ICE states that Aidid entered our country illegally in 2023, under the Biden administration. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) caught her, but the Biden-Harris administration subsequently released her into the United States. The Biden administration did not, of course, follow any proper vetting procedures. “Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power,” ICE promised.

This illegal alien, who somehow managed to become an MBA student here, is a match for her criminal husband. Daisane is from the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), so basically he is a Communist. Fox News reported that he delivered part of his victory speech in Somali, because he and his wife are only here to exploit America, not to start a new life as loyal Americans.

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[Daisane’s] Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud… has received $7.29 million from the state-run Child Care Assistance Program since 2018. His childcare business also received $598,251.62 from the federally-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) since 2020. A nonprofit called Partners in Nutrition, which recently had to pay an $18.5 million civil settlement for fraud, was the center's sponsor for CACFP funds… Alpha News reported on the funding in late October, and spoke with a nearby worker who said they never saw children entering or exiting the childcare facility.

Fox reporters also found the center suspiciously empty of people when they arrived to investigate. An October review just before Daisane won his race identified a dozen or more licensing violations at his daycare center, according to Alpha News.

I would say that an official federal investigation into both Aidid and Daisane is in order.