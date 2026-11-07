DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump: If Sen. Sullivan Had Decoy Dan’s Votes, There’d Be No Uncalled Race

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 07, 2026 7:37 PM
Advertisement
Trump: If Sen. Sullivan Had Decoy Dan’s Votes, There’d Be No Uncalled Race
This combination photo shows Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, left, in Palmer, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2026, and a candidate in Alaska's Senate race, Dan Sullivan, right, in Petersburg, Alaska, July 3, 2026. (AP Photos/Mark Thiessen/Becky Bohrer, File)

President Donald Trump is extremely frustrated that the Alaska Senate race has not been called for the incumbent Republican. It's all the more frustrating since Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) would be winning easily if it were not for a few thousand votes that went to the eponymous fake Republican candidate almost certainly recruited by the Democrat opponent.

Advertisement

Sen. Sullivan is running against Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), and even The New York Times released evidence from documents and messages it reviewed that her campaign specifically tried to recruit men named Daniel Sullivan to run against the Republican incumbent. “Decoy Dan” supported Peltola in previous races before suddenly registering as a Republican and running against the senator, even trying to register first with the wrong middle initial, which happened to be the same as the senator’s. The Trump administration brought a lawsuit against the accused election riggers, but now the race is inconclusive.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday, “Daniel Sullivan is leading substantially in the Alaska Senatorial Race. When you add Daniel (3,600, 1.68%) into Dan, and Gerald Heikes (4,846, 2.27%), Senator Dan Sullivan is up by thousands of Votes.”

The president argued, “Remember, Heikes was also fraudulently put into the Race. I don’t know what takes so long to announce his win. This should be immediate! Anyone voting for Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr., a man who tried to change his middle initial, but was unable to get it done in time, and who was otherwise nonpolitical – Never even voted – is a vote for Senator Dan Sullivan. The Alaska Race is OVER. Dan Sullivan WON, BY A LOT!”

Recommended
Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them. Matt Margolis Why Democrats Are Crashing Out Over Stephen Miller Matt Margolis
Advertisement

For our VIPs: Hmm: A ‘Flipped’ Georgia Seat Is Back to GOP After ‘Missing’ Memory Card Recovered

The many ways in which Democrats managed to rig this election are incredible. There was their usual spate of lies in ads, on which they spent lavishly, outspending Republican opponents sometimes 20 to one. There were gambits like the one Peltola tried. There were the countless usual election machine failures in multiple states, including in a crucial swing district of New York that has a Republican representative (Mike Lawler) — and he lost reelection, despite an increase in support from Jewish voters. Whether the machine failures are due to fraud or inherent flaws, Democrats sure seem furious every time anyone suggests getting rid of the machines.

Notably, Heider Garcia, a top executive working for Hart InterCivic, which provides election machines to 90 Texas counties, has accusations of election fraud on his record, both in the United States and the Philippines. And a state legislature race in Georgia that originally flipped blue is now trending Republican after a “missing” memory card suddenly turned up again. 

It is also interesting that despite frustrations with the Trump administration, Republican votes apparently stayed almost at what they were in 2022, and yet somehow, so many millions of extra Democrat votes materialized that the Democrats crushed Republicans across the country this year. Perhaps that has to do with the 20 million new voters registered over the last four years in many states that don’t require citizenship proof.

Advertisement

Since at least the late 19th century, Democrats have been cheating in elections. The only thing that has changed is that technology allows them to supercharge fraud.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them.

Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them.

Matt Margolis
Why Democrats Are Crashing Out Over Stephen Miller

Why Democrats Are Crashing Out Over Stephen Miller

Matt Margolis
Dan Bongino Gives Chilling Warning About Abdul El-Sayed

Dan Bongino Gives Chilling Warning About Abdul El-Sayed

Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos