Trump: If Sen. Sullivan Had Decoy Dan’s Votes, There’d Be No Uncalled Race

President Donald Trump is extremely frustrated that the Alaska Senate race has not been called for the incumbent Republican. It's all the more frustrating since Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) would be winning easily if it were not for a few thousand votes that went to the eponymous fake Republican candidate almost certainly recruited by the Democrat opponent.

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Sen. Sullivan is running against Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), and even The New York Times released evidence from documents and messages it reviewed that her campaign specifically tried to recruit men named Daniel Sullivan to run against the Republican incumbent. “Decoy Dan” supported Peltola in previous races before suddenly registering as a Republican and running against the senator, even trying to register first with the wrong middle initial, which happened to be the same as the senator’s. The Trump administration brought a lawsuit against the accused election riggers, but now the race is inconclusive.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday, “Daniel Sullivan is leading substantially in the Alaska Senatorial Race. When you add Daniel (3,600, 1.68%) into Dan, and Gerald Heikes (4,846, 2.27%), Senator Dan Sullivan is up by thousands of Votes.”

The president argued, “Remember, Heikes was also fraudulently put into the Race. I don’t know what takes so long to announce his win. This should be immediate! Anyone voting for Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr., a man who tried to change his middle initial, but was unable to get it done in time, and who was otherwise nonpolitical – Never even voted – is a vote for Senator Dan Sullivan. The Alaska Race is OVER. Dan Sullivan WON, BY A LOT!”

For our VIPs: Hmm: A ‘Flipped’ Georgia Seat Is Back to GOP After ‘Missing’ Memory Card Recovered

The many ways in which Democrats managed to rig this election are incredible. There was their usual spate of lies in ads, on which they spent lavishly, outspending Republican opponents sometimes 20 to one. There were gambits like the one Peltola tried. There were the countless usual election machine failures in multiple states, including in a crucial swing district of New York that has a Republican representative (Mike Lawler) — and he lost reelection, despite an increase in support from Jewish voters. Whether the machine failures are due to fraud or inherent flaws, Democrats sure seem furious every time anyone suggests getting rid of the machines.

Notably, Heider Garcia, a top executive working for Hart InterCivic, which provides election machines to 90 Texas counties, has accusations of election fraud on his record, both in the United States and the Philippines. And a state legislature race in Georgia that originally flipped blue is now trending Republican after a “missing” memory card suddenly turned up again.

It is also interesting that despite frustrations with the Trump administration, Republican votes apparently stayed almost at what they were in 2022, and yet somehow, so many millions of extra Democrat votes materialized that the Democrats crushed Republicans across the country this year. Perhaps that has to do with the 20 million new voters registered over the last four years in many states that don’t require citizenship proof.

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Republican votes stayed the same. Democrats materialized 20 million new votes. https://t.co/tfPjqmh6uf — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) November 5, 2026

Since at least the late 19th century, Democrats have been cheating in elections. The only thing that has changed is that technology allows them to supercharge fraud.