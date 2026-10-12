‘Sail On’: Trump Administration Celebrates Columbus Day

In October 1492, Genoese explorer Christopher Columbus landed in the New World and launched an era of exploration and colonization that led to the birth of the United States. Members of the Trump administration enthusiastically promoted the legacy of this great visionary for his holiday Monday in America's 250th year.

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Sail On. Columbus Day is back. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/D1dD8acB2m https://t.co/GKP329FXon — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 12, 2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s tribute was thoughtful as always. “More than five centuries ago, the son of a wool weaver from Genoa sailed westward to widen the boundaries of the known world. Across a vast and punishing Atlantic, the voyage exhausted the patience of its crew, but never the conviction of its captain. Christopher Columbus kept going,” he reflected. “Two hundred and fifty years after America’s founding, we still marvel at the restless spirit of discovery that revealed the New World to the Old. President Trump has defended Columbus against the radical left’s campaign to erase his legacy. Now, Columbus again stands where he belongs – within the great procession of figures who shaped our national story.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had a fun AI video to the Pirates of the Caribbean theme music.

Happy Columbus Day! https://t.co/KEwjwwlADY — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 12, 2026

For decades, socialists have been poisoning America’s education system and telling young people that Columbus was a character of unmixed evil, a racist colonizer who launched genocide. The Department of Education is fighting that lying propaganda and criticizing revisionism:

Happy Columbus Day. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/7S98NXncrl — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) October 12, 2026

A BRAVE, ITALIAN EXPLORER! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ZwcPxnXjgm — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) October 12, 2026

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner has been enthusiastically sharing stories about American heroes throughout this year of our country’s 250th birthday, and Columbus Day was no exception.

In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail and discovered the New World. Today, we mark the beginning of the story that led to the greatest country in the world. Happy Columbus Day! — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) October 12, 2026

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Likewise, the Department of Labor reminded us that “Before Liberty, Came Discovery”:

Today, we recognize and celebrate the historic accomplishments of Christopher Columbus and his discovery of the New World, which paved the way for the founding of the greatest country ever to exist: The United States of America. Before the liberties we enjoy today came this brave discovery, and thanks to @POTUS, we’re calling it COLUMBUS DAY ONCE AGAIN! ⛵️🇺🇸 — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) October 12, 2026

The Department of Health and Human Services posted a picture of the Columbus statue that Trump reinstalled near the White House.

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This Columbus Day, HHS honors the spirit of exploration and discovery that helped shape our great nation. We carry that same pioneering spirit forward as we work to build a healthier, stronger America for generations to come. https://t.co/AbHhgkRfKb — HHS (@HHSGov) October 12, 2026

Of course, the Department of War had a tribute also.

More than five centuries ago, Christopher Columbus embarked on the voyage that forever changed the course of history and helped pave the way for the birth of the greatest nation the world has ever known. Happy Columbus Day! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Z7ZVbBBXz8 — Department of War CTO (@DoWCTO) October 12, 2026

You can read President Trump‘s preliminary Columbus Day proclamation below:

🇮🇹🇺🇸 Proclamation by US President Donald Trump for Columbus Day https://t.co/EBid9C3SC8 — Italy in US (@ItalyinUS) October 11, 2026

Happy Columbus Day!