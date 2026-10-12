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‘Sail On’: Trump Administration Celebrates Columbus Day

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 12, 2026 3:12 PM
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‘Sail On’: Trump Administration Celebrates Columbus Day
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In October 1492, Genoese explorer Christopher Columbus landed in the New World and launched an era of exploration and colonization that led to the birth of the United States. Members of the Trump administration enthusiastically promoted the legacy of this great visionary for his holiday Monday in America's 250th year.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s tribute was thoughtful as always. “More than five centuries ago, the son of a wool weaver from Genoa sailed westward to widen the boundaries of the known world. Across a vast and punishing Atlantic, the voyage exhausted the patience of its crew, but never the conviction of its captain. Christopher Columbus kept going,” he reflected. “Two hundred and fifty years after America’s founding, we still marvel at the restless spirit of discovery that revealed the New World to the Old. President Trump has defended Columbus against the radical left’s campaign to erase his legacy. Now, Columbus again stands where he belongs – within the great procession of figures who shaped our national story.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had a fun AI video to the Pirates of the Caribbean theme music.

For decades, socialists have been poisoning America’s education system and telling young people that Columbus was a character of unmixed evil, a racist colonizer who launched genocide. The Department of Education is fighting that lying propaganda and criticizing revisionism:

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Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner has been enthusiastically sharing stories about American heroes throughout this year of our country’s 250th birthday, and Columbus Day was no exception.

For Our VIPs: Trump Knows What Dems Want to Forget: Columbus Day Was a Prejudice-Fighting Holiday

Likewise, the Department of Labor reminded us that “Before Liberty, Came Discovery”:

The Department of Health and Human Services posted a picture of the Columbus statue that Trump reinstalled near the White House.

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Of course, the Department of War had a tribute also.

You can read President Trump‘s preliminary Columbus Day proclamation below:

Happy Columbus Day!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and socialism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AMERICA 250 | HISTORY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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