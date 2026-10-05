FlyDubai Hijacker Wanted to Crash Into Tel Aviv Airport to Maximize Casualties

The thwarted airplane hijacking last week could have been even more deadly than we realized if the Omani terrorist had been able to carry out his plan.

Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani who was a “free Palestine” activist, attended a UK university, drew inspiration from al-Qaeda, and was too radical even for Oman to allow him to fly, was the copilot who hacked up his pilot and tried to crash a FlyDubai flight this week. Fortunately, a group of Israelis and two off-duty pilots were able to eliminate the threat and land the plane. Al-Qaeda has since praised al-Hammami and called for more hijackings. And just as when Al-Qaeda performed the 9/11 attacks, al-Hammami was planning not only to kill about 180 people on the flight, mostly Israelis, but also to crash the plane into a building.

Advertisement

Apparently, the reason the terrorist committed his assault on the pilot so close to Israel was that he was aiming to hit Ben Gurion Airport. Israeli officials relayed this information to their press after interrogating the pilot.

JFEED reported October 4:

The plan, investigators say, was to approach Ben Gurion as if for a normal landing, and then, at the last moment when interception would no longer be possible, to crash the plane into the terminal and cause mass casualties. The attack was foiled only because the wounded captain managed to open the cockpit door… Israeli officials also noted that al-Hamami arrived at Ben Gurion in June as part of the flights he was operating. During that visit in June, he gathered intelligence to prepare and plan the terror attack he intended to carry out. A month later, he piloted a flight to Israel that he had planned to crash on Israeli soil, but in the end postponed executing his plan because of his closeness to one of the crew members.

Crew members reportedly told the Israelis who restrained al-Hammami to untie him. Suspicious, yes?

Crew of hijacked Flydubai plane demanded that Israeli passengers free jihadi pilot Clearly, the crew was in on the jihad plot. And that is not surprising. It isn’t hard to find people who have jihadist sympathies, even in “moderate” places such as Dubai. Read more at the link in the next post. — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) October 4, 2026

Al-Hammami has been planning this attack for a long time and specifically studied which airline companies would best suit his genocidal antisemitic purpose. "I searched and checked which company flies to Tel Aviv, and that's why I chose Fly Dubai. I tried to get hired by all the companies. I planned the operation even before I was accepted by the company,” he reportedly told interrogators.

Related: 9/11 2.0? Al-Qaeda Praises FlyDubai Hijacker, Calls for Hijacking U.S. Planes

FlyDubai messed up really badly, because, as I mentioned above, Oman — which is often favorable toward the terrorist Iranian regime — found al-Hammami a too dangerously fundamentalist Muslim even for them and grounded him. FlyDubai hired him without consulting his former employer. Furthermore, pilots from countries that do not have diplomatic ties to Israel are not supposed to be flying to Israel, so that was another strike against an Omani.

Advertisement

Thank God for the men who saved themselves and all the other intended victims.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.