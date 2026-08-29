Gov. Shapiro Brags on Blocking ICE Centers as Alien Injures Young Boy

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) celebrated preventing two facilities from becoming federal illegal alien detention centers, not long before an illegal alien ran into and injured a young boy in the state.

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On July 22, Shapiro gloated on X, “It’s official, the two warehouses @DHSGov had purchased in Berks and Schuylkill counties will NOT be turned into ICE detention centers. I’ve said from the beginning: these warehouses should not be used as ICE detention centers. They're not suitable for people — and converting them to detention centers would have posed serious risks to the health, safety, and infrastructure of the surrounding communities.” Because as we know, our number one priority should be the health and comfort of the most despicable foreign criminals who ought never to have been here at all. It doesn’t matter how much taxpayer money we waste as long as cartel thugs feel cozy.

Shapiro declared, “I’m proud to have stood with local leaders and residents, enforced Pennsylvania law, and worked across agencies to protect people from being held in these warehouses and to protect the surrounding communities.” Notice how he just says “protect people,” because in reality he is protecting foreign lawbreakers, while putting his own citizens at risk.

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One individual whom Shapiro has absolutely no interest in protecting is a little boy who was crossing the street in Charleroi, Pa., on August 23 when a speeding driver struck him with her vehicle and fled the scene. Before authorities could do anything toward tracking down the guilty party, Venezuelan illegal alien Yorgelis Alexandra Matos-Bravo returned and admitted she had been responsible for hitting the child. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release stated that her brothers reportedly convinced her to accept responsibility, which is interesting.

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DHS mentions in the post below that another Democrat state had given Matos-Bravo a driver’s license.

This illegal alien who entered our nation under the BIDEN ADMINISTRATION injured a CHILD in a hit-and-run in Pennsylvania.



Yorgelis Alexandra Matos-Bravo, from Venezuela, should have NEVER been on our roads - but @GovPritzker's sanctuary Illinois issued her a DRIVER'S LICENSE.… pic.twitter.com/4juWQKCEcE — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 28, 2026

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Local police arrested Matos-Bravo and charged her with reckless driving, speeding, aggravated assault – victim less than 13, recklessly endangering another person, accident involving damage to a vehicle or property, disorderly conduct, and careless driving. ICE has lodged a detainer request, but if Shapiro has any say, it won’t go anywhere.

Matos-Bravo “would not have been in our country in the first place if it weren’t for the Biden administration’s open borders, and she wouldn’t have been on our roads if it weren’t for J.B. Pritzker’s sanctuary Illinois issuing her a driver’s license,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “This was a completely avoidable crime that was enabled by the reckless, America Last policies of sanctuary politicians.” Shapiro is part of that problem.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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