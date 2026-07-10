Trump Again Refuses to Sign Housing Bill as SAVE America Act Stalls

President Donald Trump is once again refusing to sign a major piece of legislation in protest of the fact that Senate Republicans have yet to make any concerted effort to pass a crucial election integrity bill.

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As the Los Angeles mayoral election recently demonstrated, when Democrats are allowed to use unlimited mail-in ballots, take endless amounts of time to “count,” and ballot harvest, they can sway elections however they want. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) is wasting time and refusing to make a dedicated and aggressive effort for the Save America Act. He keeps claiming he doesn’t have the votes, but what is he doing about that?

Trump therefore posted on Truth Social Friday, “I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, which is polling at 97% with the Republican Party, and very high with the non-politician Dumocrats.”

In fact, nearly three-fourths, or 71%, of Democrats supported requiring voter ID as of earlier this year. And, as Trump said, “The Act states, quite simply, that to Vote a person must show PHOTO VOTER I.D., PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP, AND THAT THERE WILL BE NO MORE CROOKED, CORRUPT, & DESTABILIZING MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPTIONS for Military, Disabled, Illness, and Travel!).”

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The bill he is currently refusing to sign is the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which “revises federal housing programs, including by expanding available financing for affordable housing and providing grants for planning and community development activities.” In other words, it appears to be another effort to increase affordability by spending taxpayer money, which is usually not a very effective method. Other provisions of the legislation, however, are more positive, such as cutting down environmental regulations and helping veterans. But in any case, this bipartisan legislation is not going into law so long as Trump does not sign it.

Trump exclaimed, “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT’S non-passage is CRAZY, and a serious threat to any politician who votes against it! If the Dumocrats, or any RINO (or worse!) working with them, do not allow a positive Vote on SAVE AMERICA, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and pass this, and every other Bill that true Republicans have ever dreamt of (In addition to the upcoming Budget BOMB and the 1929 catastrophic style DEBT CEILING BILL!).”

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He warned Republicans about the future. “The Dumocrats will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, if and when they ever get the chance to do so, in their very first hour - And I will no longer be able to call them Dumocrats again! The title of DUMB will revert to the Republicans who allowed this horrible calamity to happen to our Party, and our Nation, itself! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump ended.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has just ruled at the end of June in favor of allowing states to count ballots received up to five days after Election Day, which is obviously a huge loophole for fraud. That is why Trump is more set than ever on passing the Save America Act.

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