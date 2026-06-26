Former Muslim Explains Islam’s Inherent Evil and Israel’s Extreme Importance for the West

A former Muslim who escaped to the West for freedom is warning America and Europe against misunderstanding Islam and underestimating Israel’s vital role in protecting Western nations from a global and genocidal Islamic caliphate.

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“If you get Islam wrong, you will get the Arab–Israeli conflict wrong,” Dan Burmawi warns. “You will misunderstand the immigration crisis reshaping the West. You will be blind to how the greatest civilization ever created is slowly being erased and replaced. And you will fail to appreciate the Judeo-Christian faith, and the culture it built, that gave the world liberty, dignity, and order.” If Westerners don’t start reading Islamic sacred texts and sharia experts from 1400 years ago up to today, we will not understand how deeply embedded the most demonic evils are in Islam.

You are all Israel but you don't know it yet. — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) June 25, 2026

Cultural imperialism and woke ideology have so blinded the majority of Westerners — even some so-called conservatives — that most of us believe all people have the same basic goals and they're the goals we prioritize. This explains our failure over many decades to understand the Islamic world, as we keep thinking there is a hard division between civilians and jihadis, that Islam is not inherently demonic, and that bribing powerful jihadis will satisfy them into accepting peace. Even Israel has made this mistake many times, but under Benjamin Netanyahu, it is much more awake to the danger of a new globe-spanning Islamic caliphate than Europe, Canada, Australia, and America are.

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That's what all the Americans on both the left and the right who bash Israel don't understand. Israel's fate is tied to our fate. Dan Burmawi, author of Islam, Israel and the West, is a self-described "former Muslim who left the Middle East for freedom in the West." He is trying to educate gullible Westerners on Israel's importance and other key issues. Read to the end of this article for just one disturbing story from the Quran.

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As Western nations once again try to make a deal with the Islamic regime of Iran that is openly committed to destroying every Jewish and Christian nation to trigger an end-of-times Islamic caliphate, Burmawi had an interesting June 25 post. “By refusing to submit to the Islamic project and insisting on a sovereign nation-state, Israel forced the region to accept the legitimacy of nation-states,” he wrote. “Without Israel, without a single sovereign, non-Islamic state planted in the Middle East, the path to reestablishing a caliphate would have been wide open.”

He reminded Westerners of their own history with such a threat. “A caliphate is more dangerous than the Nazis ever were. The caliphate once stretched from Spain to India, launching invasion after invasion into Europe,” Burmawi wrote. “If the Ottoman Caliphate had simply been replaced by an Arab one after its collapse, the West would have lived under constant threat. That’s why Israel’s existence matters. Its very presence blocks the return of the caliphate. Israel gives legitimacy even to the Arab nation states.” There's a reason Adolf Hitler found allies in the Arab world.

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And, Burmawi went on, “That's why Israel is the stumbling block in the eyes of the Muslim Brotherhood. That is why they [and Hamas and Hezbollah] are obsessed with erasing Israel: without Israel, the dream of resurrecting the caliphate becomes possible again. This is why the free world must stand with Israel, not just for Israel’s survival, but for its own.”

Even more brutally honest and illuminating is this post:

Islam's moral ceiling is fixed. It was set 1,400 years ago, by Muhammad and the Qur’an.



You can’t go higher than Muhammad. He’s the limit. The ceiling.



Muhammad married a child, took slaves, ordered executions, waged wars, lied, raped, hated, and stole.



So how can anyone say… pic.twitter.com/NT3hLHmzXa — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) June 25, 2026

As Burmawi emphasized, devout Muslims can never condemn all these perversions and crimes because Muhammad is their supposedly perfect example, their prophet, the man who received the revelations of the demon-god Allah. Islam does not change or reform because Muslims are "not allowed to imagine anything better than what's already been given," Burmawi wrote. "The West, shaped by centuries of Judeo-Christian moral struggle, leaves space to climb. It admits mistakes. It reforms. It questions. It separates power from holiness. Islam doesn’t. That’s why it doesn’t evolve, and why, when it enters a modern society, it doesn’t integrate. It collides. Because a faith that locks morality in the 7th century can’t live peacefully in a world that keeps growing.”

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This is also a very useful video to share with friends and family determined to ignore the realities of Islam:

I tried to explain what Islamism is in one and a half minutes. pic.twitter.com/9pYgttbzsG — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) June 18, 2026

Wake up, America. The enemy is already in our camp.

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