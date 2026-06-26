Iran's Regime Fires at Vessels Again, and Israel Moves to Recognize Armenian Genocide

As usual, the terrorist Islamic regime of Iran is doing its best to destroy any peace agreement, while Israel is showing its lack of fear for Turkey’s Hamas-sponsoring dictator by recognizing the Armenian genocide.

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By June 25, The New York Times reported that Iranian regime forces had again attacked a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The ayatollahs have yet to finalize any peace deal, and based on ongoing rhetoric from top leaders, they would much prefer to keep fighting. The regime’s ambassador at the United Nations just bragged about the Hezbollah alliance.

As of Friday morning, Reuters and Fox News’ China expert Gordon Chang reported that Iranian state TV again said the regime had closed the Strait of Hormuz. The Tehran terrorists want anything rather than a cessation of jihad.

While the rest of the world is busy trying to appease Islamic terrorists again, Israel, at least, is standing strong, small nation though it is. I wrote recently about Israel uncovering how Hamas leaders operate out of Turkey, and how enthusiastically dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoğan supports multiple Islamic terrorist groups, including the one running Syria. The Israeli government is tired of Erdoğan enthusiastically praising terrorists who want to wipe Israelis out.

For Our VIPs: Iran Regime Brags About Hezbollah Alliance, Illustrating Continued Love of Jihad

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted on X June 25, “I will bring before the Israeli government at its next meeting a proposed resolution for the official recognition by the Government of Israel of the Armenian Genocide.”

He continued, “Recognizing the genocide perpetrated against the Armenian people in the final years of the Ottoman Empire is both a moral and historical duty. We must also firmly condemn any denial, minimization, or distortion of the historical truth. The resolution will subsequently be brought before the Knesset for a vote.”

The Armenian Christian minority in the Ottoman Empire had long been paying a tax to live in an uneasy peace as second-class citizens when increasingly fundamentalist Islamism and Turkish nationalism triggered the Hamidian Massacres at the close of the 19th century, leaving up to hundreds of thousands dead, according to World Atlas. During World War I, the Muslim Ottoman hatred against the Armenians reached a boiling point, and they used the excuse of claiming, World Atlas says falsely, that the Armenians were supporting the Russians in the conflict because both peoples were Christian.

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First, the Turks arrested and executed dozens of Armenian intellectuals, then Talaat Pasha orchestrated the forced deportation of millions of Armenians in death marches. Not only did countless Armenians die along the way from disease, starvation, or dehydration, but the Ottoman troops also committed massacres and many sexual atrocities, alongside forced conversions to Islam. The Ottomans also confiscated all the Armenians’ property, effectively erasing the whole ethnic and religious group and their culture from Anatolia. Despite continuing Turkish denials, as the government, though different now, is more radically Islamic and nationalist than ever, it is obvious that the Ottomans were responsible for genocidal actions.

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