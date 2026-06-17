Victim of Belfast Attempted Beheading Wakes From Coma

After almost dying from an attack by a Muslim migrant who attempted to behead him in the street, Stephen Ogilvie has reportedly awakened from a coma.

Video of the attack on Ogilvie, which you can watch at this link, sparked international outrage and riots in the streets of Belfast, ending in furious citizens burning down buildings that the government kept from their own citizens to house violent foreigners. The perpetrator of the horrific crime was a Sudanese illegal alien “asylum seeker.” Like the murder of Henry Nowak in England at the hands of a Sikh thug, the attack on Ogilvie has highlighted the disastrous effects of the UK government’s policies that protect and prioritize foreign criminals while punishing citizens.

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Member of Parliament Gavin Robinson, who represents East Belfast, said that Hadi Alodid, the Sudanese would-be murderer, was in the UK on a five-year visa after his illegal entry. Of course police and political authorities in the UK tried to fixate on "racist" protestors after the incident, but the real problems are destructively woke leaders and mass migration of Muslim men, not citizens fed up with the crisis.

BREAKING:



Rioters are breaking into migrant HMOs (Houses in Multiple Occupation, a form of taxpayer-funded housing for asylum seekers) in Belfast and setting them ablaze.



It’s a difficult night for firefighters in Belfast with fires reported in several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/lOlgBXzOH7 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 9, 2026

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Stephen’s parents posted an update to their GoFundMe fundraiser for him on Tuesday, June 16:

On behalf of our family, we would like to sincerely thank everyone who has donated, shared this fundraiser, and kept Stephen in their thoughts and prayers. We are relieved to share that Stephen is now out of his induced coma and continuing his recovery, although he still faces significant challenges ahead. The funds raised will help provide Stephen with the equipment, support, and everyday items he may need as he adjusts to life following this attack. With the loss of sight in his left eye and the possibility of losing sight in his right eye, your generosity will make a real difference to his future quality of life. We have been truly humbled by the kindness of so many people, many of whom have never met our family. Thank you all for your incredible support, and please continue to share the fundraiser with your friends and family if you can.

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Stephen survived, but he will have permanent physical damage from the attack.

The attack on Ogilvie followed a major UK controversy after the release of bodycam video showing British police mocking teen Henry Nowak and cuffing him as he died last year after the teen's killer falsely accused his victim of racist assault. The attempted beheading also came soon after a Saudi man shot a University of Surrey employee with a crossbow. When you only bring over the worst criminals and leeches from countries that are infamous for terrorism and violent abuses, your country will certainly be plagued by deadly, barbaric crime.

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