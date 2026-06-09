Sudanese Beheading Suspect in Belfast Was on a 5-Year Visa, MP Says

Catherine Salgado | 10:24 AM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

A Sudanese man who tried to behead another man in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in a viral Monday night video was in the UK on a five-year visa, according to a member of Parliament.

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UK authorities have yet to release a name for the criminal. Initial reports said that he was from Somalia, but updated information on multiple outlets, including The Daily Mail in the UK, now describes him as being Sudanese. In any case, it seems the criminal was an immigrant from a Muslim-majority country plagued with terrorism and rampant violence. And the member of Parliament (MP) who represents East Belfast, Gavin Robinson, told the House of Commons that the Sudanese criminal is not a UK citizen but present in Belfast on a five-year visa. There is apparently no update on the victim's condition. Citizens had intervened to rescue the victim.

Naturally, UK authorities are being reticent about more details on the criminal, as this case is already triggering protests not only in Northern Ireland but across the UK, and it comes soon after the release of bodycam footage about the death of British-Polish student Henry Nowak. Last year, police found a Sikh man, Vickrum Digwa, standing over a bleeding teenager whom Digwa falsely accused of racist assault. The police believed Digwa and arrested and mocked Nowak as the teenager repeatedly told them he had been stabbed and bled out at their feet.

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Therefore, the horrifying video of the Belfast attempted beheading (watch it here) is adding fuel to the flame of fury against mass immigration and government corruption in the UK. Unfortunately, in a parliamentary system, a change of top leadership can be extremely difficult, even more so than in the United States. But it is clear that public sentiment in the UK is at a breaking point.

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My colleague Ben Bartee already covered some details of the attempted beheading and the reaction from top UK politicians, including woke Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Authorities have not released the name of the victim, who is simply identified as a man in his 40s who had severe injuries on his face, neck, and back. As of the morning of June 9, he was in critical condition.

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Starmer called the violent crime “sickening” but was vague on details. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage demanded that the prime minister be more forthcoming about the details. 

This crime also comes soon after a Saudi man shot a University of Surrey employee with a crossbow. When you only bring over the worst dirtbags from countries infamous for terrorism and violence, your country will certainly be plagued by deadly crime.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME RIOTS TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

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