Saudi Man Shoots Surrey University Employee With a Crossbow

When a Western nation invites in hordes of men from Third World countries who profess a religion stuck in Dark Ages barbarism, it shouldn't be shocking that some of those men still use weapons from the Dark Ages. A Saudi student returned to the University of Surrey in Britain to shoot a man, reportedly a security guard, with a crossbow.

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The problem with multiculturalism is that it only works if two cultures have shared values and morals. And since Islam endorses many evils, including rape, pedophilia, Jihad, and honor killings, while it is possible to live peacefully with certain individual Muslims, bringing in large numbers of them always leads to societal and political upheaval and transformation. And in many Western nations, including Britain, the authorities do not even attempt to encourage the immigrants to assimilate, allowing them to form enclaves or no-go zones where they benefit from taxpayer-funded programs while still practicing their same lifestyle as in the home countries. The Saudi criminal in this case had the privilege of being a student at the University of Surrey, but obviously that inspired zero gratitude.

There are conflicting accounts about the identity of the victim, as European outlet Visegrád 24 reported that the victim was a lecturer at the university, while other sources, including The UK Daily Mail, described the victim as a security guard. Other outlets still, including the BBC, simply referred to the victim as a member of the university staff. The consensus across all reports, however, is that the victim is in his 50s and is an employee of some sort at the University of Surrey.

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🇬🇧 A 21-year-old Saudi national has been arrested after a man in his 50s was critically injured in a suspected crossbow attack at the University of Surrey.



Police detained the suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.



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GB News provided some details on the attempted killing:

Officers from Surrey Police were called to reports of a man being shot with the weapon at Manor Park Student Village, Guildford, at 10am on Thursday. According to the force, the suspect is a former student at the university and remains in custody, with the victim in a "serious condition" at the Royal Surrey County Hospital… Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen said: “I appreciate that this incident will cause concern amongst our local communities, and I can reassure that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

This attempted murder also comes soon after UK authorities finally released bodycam footage showing how police handcuffed and mocked teen Henry Nowak as he died of multiple stab wounds because the police believed Nowak’s Sikh killer when he claimed the teen had committed a racist assault on him.

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Yesterday, when I went to Mass, a local priest who is originally from Africa emphasized to the congregation that because the surest way of attaining paradise and a harem of virgins in the Muslim afterlife is to die in war, fundamentalist Muslims will even fight each other or invent pretexts to attack civilians in order to claim their supposed eternal orgy. This is absolutely true, and I wish more religious leaders in Western nations were willing to say it. In Islam, rape and murder of non-Muslims is not only permissible, it is laudable. The Saudi student in Surrey, by targeting a British civilian, was simply carrying on a tradition of 1400 years of Jihad.

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