Did Planet Fitness Cancel a Woman’s Membership for Reporting ‘Trans’ Child Assaulter?

Planet Fitness canceled a woman’s membership — apparently forging her signature to do so — and called the police after the woman expressed discomfort that a large male was using female shower facilities. That “transgender”-identifying male is reportedly Christopher Beaulieu, who is a serial criminal and registered sex offender.

Advertisement

The established facts, based on Judy Walcott's testimony, are that Planet Fitness staff not only canceled her membership but later called police on her, claiming trespass after she requested a refund for her unused month of membership. The mentally ill man whose use of female facilities reportedly triggered the incident is tentatively identified as Beaulieu, a pedophile.

Judy Walcott has long been a member at a Concord, N.H., Planet Fitness, but had a shock on April 11 when she saw a man in the locker room's shower area. "I was shaking. Like I was actually trembling because it freaked me out that bad," she told Fox News. She didn't want to be naked or partially undressed in front of a biological male and went to the front desk to report the man. The employee at the front said there was nothing staff could possibly do about the man in the women's room because it was company policy to allow him there. The employee didn't even bother to head to the locker room to assess the situation.

A few days later, Walcott spoke with a different staff member and explained her safety concerns. This employee merely accused Walcott of being "transphobic" and ignored her complaint. “She showed concern until I started telling her that there was a creepy guy in the ladies' shower on Saturday, nobody checked him out... then before I could say anything else, she interrupted me, telling me she ‘thought’ she knew who I meant and what a wonderful woman that is,” Walcott told Fox. Later that same day, the gym's manager called Walcott and told her that her membership was now canceled because of a "policy violation" but did not explain which policy.

Advertisement

Walcott later found that the gym had charged her for another month despite the cancellation. She did find a document requesting cancellation of her membership that was to be effective May 16 and listed "Nondiscrimination Trans" in the comment section. Walcott did not authorize the document, though it showed her signature, and she says the signature must have been forged. She returned to Planet Fitness intending to use the extra month of membership, but when told she couldn't, she asked for a refund, which the manager refused. Ultimately, the manager called the police, who told Walcott not to "trespass" on the gym property. Police issued an order banning Walcott from the gym. "So she takes a form, signs my name, charges me money, extends my membership, and then calls the cops on me. Like, what the hell? I feel like I live in an upside-down land," Walcott exclaimed to Fox.

Recommended: Bass-Funded NGO Employee Busted for Distributing Fentanyl

Lisa Mazur, who is Turning Point Action's Chase the Vote State director in New Hampshire and a state representative for Hillsborough District 44, was the one who said she identified the gender dysphoric Planet Fitness user as Beaulieu. Mazur said that Beaulieu also likes to spend time at Chuck E. Cheese, which, of course, is focused on children and families.

The main stream news is failing to do their job, so here is the bigger picture on this story out of NH. The man pretending to be a woman hanging out in women and children's private spaces is Christopher Beaulieu. He was previously convicted of felonious sexual assault (victim was… https://t.co/GZ2pJXfaac pic.twitter.com/PAX5GMfEwg — Lisa Mazur (@LisaMazurNH) May 21, 2026

Advertisement

The New Hampshire Registration of Criminal Offenders database shows that Beaulieu has a 2011 conviction for felonious sexual assault of a victim somewhere between 13 and 15 years of age. He also has a slew of misdemeanors stretching back to 2009 and four felony assault convictions between 2011 and 2012. The entry does not refer to him by a female name but does note that he committed a misdemeanor name change in 2022, after which he had two more misdemeanor offenses, one for stalking in 2025. If this is the man who was using Planet Fitness's female locker room, it's disgusting that gym employees are protecting him.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.