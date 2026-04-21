BREAKING: Scandal-Riddled Dem Congresswoman Resigns

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who was found guilty of ethics violations after stealing significant amounts of federal funds for her own campaign and personal luxury shopping, has resigned from Congress.

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The scandal-plagued Democrat representative from Florida under federal indictment resigned on April 21, but in doing so, she did not admit that she almost certainly broke campaign finance laws in spectacular and egregious fashion. She expressed no repentance for wasting taxpayer-funded relief on her jewelry and political campaign. Rather, she whined that she was a victim.

"This was not a fair process. The Ethics Committee refused my new attorney's reasonable request for time to prepare my defense," she griped. The committee found her guilty in light of extremely strong evidence.

Cherfilus-McCormick appropriated over $5 million in COVID-19 relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to her campaign. Not only was she using this taxpayer money for her personal political campaign, which is against federal law, but she even used the taxpayer money for luxury purchases such as a 3.14-carat yellow diamond ring, according to the New York Post. She is also guilty of a "straw donors scheme."

In her resignation statement, she asserted bitterly, "I will not stand by and pretend that this has been anything other than a witch hunt. I simply cannot stand by and allow my due process rights to be trampled on, and my good name to be tarnished."

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I might ask, what good name? She already tarnished her name beyond repair, hence the resignation. But Cherfilus-McCormick still ridiculously tried to adopt a high moral tone: "Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away so that I can devote my time to fighting for my neighbors in Florida's 20th district... But let me say this plainly: we should be very careful about the precedent we are setting." She claimed this was a "dangerous path" of unjustly "punish[ing] people."

Not long before The Daily Mail accused Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) of spending campaign funds at a luxury wedding in Puerto Rico, which helped spur Swalwell's recent resignation, Cherfilus-McCormick's scandal blew up. The House Ethics Committee found her guilty in March of campaign finance violations. Her trial was the first public one for the House Ethics Committee in more than 15 years.

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Therefore, this was not a witch hunt. The House Ethics Committee assessed all the evidence and came to the conclusion that Cherfilus-McCormick committed violations on no fewer than 25 ethics charges. If convicted on these charges following her federal indictment, she could be facing over 60 years in prison. No wonder she felt pressure to resign.

This was not a "witch hunt." It was and is objective justice. Unfortunately, justice so rarely affects our political elite that when it does, the elites are outraged and horrified. They believe they should be able to commit any crime without facing the consequences.

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