Ethics Panel Finds Dem Representative Guilty of Campaign Finance Violations

The House Ethics Committee found a Florida Democrat guilty of campaign finance violations.

Honestly, when I hear that a Democrat has engaged in illegal activity, I am not in the least shocked. After all, their party platform is literally built on encouraging crime, from their funding for pro-terror groups to their fanatical devotion to illegal immigration to their constant release and re-release of serial criminals. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick believed she was above the law, but then so do most of her fellow elected officials.

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Cherfilus-McCormick’s trial was the first public one for the House Ethics Committee in more than 15 years, according to Just the News. She appropriated millions of dollars to her campaign as she broke campaign finance law with multiple violations. This could qualify her for expulsion from Congress, which seems to be in order. Why should she continue to make decisions impacting millions of Americans’ lives while collecting a paycheck funded by taxpayer money?

Just the News reported Friday:

The panel’s adjudicatory subcommittee deliberated well past midnight after an hours-long hearing. The subcommittee found “clear and convincing” evidence that Cherfilus-McCormick was guilty of all but two of the 27 counts that had been brought against her. Cherfilus-McCormick, a three-term Congress member, is also facing related federal criminal charges in Florida.

Cherfilus-McCormick‘s trial lasted six hours of intense questioning from representatives in both the Democratic and Republican parties before the representative was found guilty on almost all of the allegations. Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) led the subcommittee investigating Cherfilus-McCormick, as Fox News reported. “After careful deliberation that lasted until well past midnight, the adjudicatory subcommittee found that Counts 1-15 and 17-26 of the SAV [statement of alleged violations] had been proven,” Guest and other members of the panel stated.

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For once, even the Democrats didn’t circle the wagons to protect one of their own, which is interesting precisely because it is unusual. Is Cherfilus-McCormick a sort of scapegoat that Democrats are sacrificing to give an illusion of holding people accountable? Rep. Mark Desaulnier (D-Calif.), for instance, intoned, “The allegations before us are extremely serious. They not only concern an individual member’s conduct, they also implicate the public’s confidence in the House’s integrity as an institution.”

Speaking as a member of the public who has almost no confidence in the institution of Congress anymore, this ought to be the start of many more ethics investigations. Now if only we could whip up some accountability for likely felon Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and all the other majorly corrupt members of Congress like Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Honestly, that would be one of the most popular moves Congress has made in a very long time, if they actually cleaned out their own corruption.

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