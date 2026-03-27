Secret Service Agent ‘Accidentally’ Shoots Himself While Escorting Jill Biden

A Secret Service (SS) agent assigned to guard former First Lady Jill Biden “accidentally shot himself” while accompanying her on a trip via the Philadelphia International Airport, according to multiple reports.

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Either guarding Jill Biden inspires one to self-inflicting gunshot wounds, or this is a new and potentially deadly level of SS incompetence, and raises questions about those assigned to guard not only Jill and her brain-dead hubby but also President Donald Trump, who has been the target of multiple assassination attempts. Fortunately, in this case, it appears only the bungling agent himself suffered injury, and he is in a stable condition, but maybe it’s time for another overhaul and reform of the Secret Service.

The Daily Wire’s White House correspondent, Mary Margaret Olohan, obtained a statement from Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring confirming the incident and releasing what few details the Secret Service is willing to make public pending an investigation. Olohan shared Herring’s statement on X Friday morning.

Herring stated, “On Friday morning just after 8:30, an on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment. There was no impact to the protectee's movement and they were not present at the time of the incident.”

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What Herring did not say is why the agent was handling a loaded service weapon at the time, or if there was some sort of potential threat that the agent was attempting to address. The circumstances that led to the “negligent discharge” are therefore still a mystery.

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Herring added, “There were no reported injuries to any other individuals, and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition. The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident. We are grateful for our law enforcement and public safety partners who provided medical assistance.”

After the incident, Herring also addressed Jill Biden‘s presence in the airport at the time her Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself. “There was no impact to the protectee’s movement and they were not present at the time of the incident,” he told the New York Post ungrammatically. Philadelphia police and a medic responded to the incident at the airport.

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As I read the news about the SS agent, I could not help remembering when I was in Philadelphia for the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps in November. My Uber driver talked about how he wished politicians would stop coming to Philadelphia because there’s only one main road out of the airport or into it and when an “important” person arrives, everything gets shut down, sometimes for hours on end. He was particularly irritated at Kamala Harris and her team for the length of time they held up all traffic. But if Secret Service agents protecting these politicians cannot even handle guns competently, that presents a whole new problem for Philadelphia airport travelers.

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