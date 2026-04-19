U.S. Arrests Iranian Arms Trafficker at Los Angeles Airport

United States authorities continue to identify Iranian regime assets in the United States as that regime refuses to make any peace deal with the “great Satan” America. The latest arrest is an Iranian who obtained lawful residency here, even though it turns out she was trafficking arms for the murderous mullahs back home.

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Shamim Mafi became a lawful permanent resident of our country back in 2016, but since our immigration system has long been broken and many foreign criminals and terrorists have slipped through the cracks, it is not entirely shocking to find out she remained loyal to the dictatorial regime she escaped instead of the free country that took her in. First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli shared the news of her arrest April 19 and some details about Mafi’s case.

As you can see below, Mafi helped the genocidal Iranian regime obtained millions of rounds of ammunition, along with drones and bombs, at least some of which they almost certainly used against American troops.

Last night, Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for trafficking arms on behalf of the government of Iran. She is charged with a violation of 50 U.S.C. § 1705 for brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of… pic.twitter.com/l39Gf1WVed — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) April 19, 2026

The statutory maximum prison sentence for such a crime as she committed is 20 years in federal prison, if authorities secure a conviction.

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After noting Mafi has been a lawful resident in America for 10 years, Essayli added, “She is expected to make her initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in downtown L.A. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.”

Mafi is one of multiple powerful Iranian assets recently exposed living in America. Federal authorities arrested the children and relatives of multiple top Iranian leaders, including Eissa Hashemi, a lecturer at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology in Los Angeles, and his wife Maryam Tahmasebi. Hashemi is the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar, who infamously defended Iran during the 1979 hostage crisis and continued to serve in the government there until the last few years, and he refused to disavow her or her conduct.

I have also previously written about ICE arresting Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, who secured asylum and permanent resident (LPR) status despite Afshar’s multiple trips back to Iran and her proud and open verbal support of the regime there. Afshar is the niece of eliminated Iranian mass murderer Qasem Soleimani, and she was fond of repeating Iranian propaganda, even though she and her daughter lived luxuriously in the United States wearing clothing that could land them in prison in Iran.

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio likewise revoked legal status for Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, the daughter of eliminated and murderous Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani. Despite her close ties to the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, she was teaching at Emory University. Why would we ever have welcomed Ardeshir-Larijani to the USA in the first place?

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