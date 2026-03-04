DHS Is Revetting Nearly 200K Afghans Let in by Biden

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has confirmed that the Trump administration is reassessing hundreds of thousands of aliens allowed in willy-nilly by the Biden administration with little to no vetting.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared a clip of Noem on March 3 from a congressional hearing. DHS clarified, “The Biden Administration let in more than 190,000 unvetted Afghan nationals into our country during Operation Allies Welcome, many of them military-aged men.” This operation has come under serious scrutiny from the Trump administration after one of the Afghans it allowed to ener, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, murdered National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom and severely wounded her comrade, Andrew Wolfe, in November.

The DHS post added, “Under President Trump, we have instituted a comprehensive vetting process for aliens. DHS is requiring the country of origin to cross-reference biometric data and criminal history, expanding our vetting to include social media screening, and directing individuals to check-in every year.”

Hopefully, any aliens identified as having dangerous ties or problematic pasts will face removal proceedings — otherwise, simply identifying the problems is not particularly helpful. But since the Trump administration has already managed to remove two million illegal aliens from the country, it's likely that they intend to deport them.

During her testimony to Congress, Noem explained, “Some of the things that we have implemented is under President Trump's administration… to go back and look at those individuals who came in under Operation Allies Welcome, and make sure that we're re-vetting those.”

The Biden-Harris administration certainly didn’t do any vetting, so in this, as in so many other instances, the Trump-Vance administration has to fix the catastrophe the Democrats created.

Noem continued, “[We’re vetting] especially those that have come in in the last four years under the Biden administration, recognizing that they weren't tracking necessarily biometrics or their social media presence [or] communication.” The DHS now wants to assess “how they were doing since they've come to the United States and also, sir, there's a requirement under that program to come back every single year and do an interview, to discuss with them, and have conversations on what they're doing in the United States, how they're transitioning to the United States under that program. and that was not being done.”

You mean the Biden administration wasn’t even living up to its own lame rules? How shocking!

In conclusion, Noem said, “So, we're going back and re-vetting all of those individuals and making sure that we know that if someone is here in this country, that they love America, they want to be a part of our way of life, and they don't wish to do us harm.”

That would seem to be basic, but then again, Democrat politicians also seem to hate America and wish to do citizens harm, so they have that in common with many illegal aliens.

