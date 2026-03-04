BREAKING: Border Patrol Shoots Armed Man at Checkpoint

Federal officers reportedly shot an armed man who opened fire at a Texas border checkpoint Wednesday.

Fox News national correspondent Brooke Taylor broke the news about the March 4 shooting on X. “Multiple sources from various agencies involved confirm a man is dead after he fled a border patrol checkpoint and fired at officers,” she posted at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

Taylor, who is based in the Dallas area, added, “Sources tell me the pursuit started when he fled Sierra Blanca Checkpoint (a remote area between El Paso and Van Horn), crashed his car, then fired at officers, who returned fire, and killed him.”

She indicated that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in the event along with federal and local authorities: “I am told this involves local police, DPS, and Border Patrol but it is not clear yet which agency returned fire and shot him. No reported injuries on officers or agents," she wrote.

Related: DHS Is Revetting Nearly 200K Afghans Let in by Biden

The shooting comes amid a heightened national risk for federal officers, with both illegal alien criminals and leftist domestic terrorists committing numerous violent assaults on ICE and other Homeland Security officers in the past 14 months. As of the start of this year, there was a 1347% increase in assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, along with an 8000% increase in death threats.

Democrat politicians and media propagandists have done everything they can to fuel violence against ICE and Border Patrol with their lies about federal agents, their sanctuary policies to protect illegal alien criminals, and their praise of leftist rioters.

Advertisement

In fact, in Virginia, Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger is currently fighting with ICE over custody of an illegal alien from Sierra Leone who stabbed a Fredericksburg woman to death at a bus stop in an apparent random act of deadly violence. Spanberger is demanding a judicial warrant from ICE, even though federal law explicitly allows immigration officers to arrest illegal alien criminals without such a warrant.

And this is why armed attacks continue to occur against federal immigration officers. Democrats tried to make martyrs out of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, the lefty domestic terrorists killed while attacking federal agents, and Democrats have also gone out of their way to release illegal alien criminals and block ICE arrests.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said during a Congressional hearing this week, "[We’re vetting] especially those [aliens] that have come in in the last four years under the Biden administration, recognizing that they weren't tracking necessarily biometrics or their social media presence [or] communication.” The DHS now wants to assess “how they were doing since they've come to the United States and also, sir, there's a requirement under that program to come back every single year and do an interview, to discuss with them, and have conversations on what they're doing in the United States, how they're transitioning to the United States under that program, and that was not being done."

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated if necessary.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.