‘Catholic’ Chicago University Promotes Pro-Transgender Books for Kids

At one time, the Jesuits were the most orthodox and reliable of Catholic teaching orders, and a gold standard for university education. Now Jesuit American universities might as well be pagan for the vile nonsense they promote.

Loyola University Chicago libraries are excited about “Cultural Holidays and Observations: Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31).” They have a whole webpage for this fake holiday, even though the Catholic Church teaches that transgenderism is not only biologically impossible, but that attempting to alter one’s sex is a grave moral evil and a perversion of nature. And worst of all, the university libraries even have children-centered LGBTQ materials.

Among the promoted books are I Am Jazz, a children’s book about Jazz Jennings, a boy whom his mother “gender transitioned” at the age of five. He was on puberty blockers by age eleven, and having genital surgeries by age seventeen. And after all that, he was left more depressed and confused and in pain than ever. The TV sensation was used and abused. “I just want to feel like myself. All I want is to be happy and feel like me and I don’t feel like me ever!,” Jazz wept in 2023. But LGBTQ activists are still promoting his tragedy to children as if it were a success story.

Another book in Loyola University Chicago libraries is Be Who You Are, for ages 4-8. It is about a very young character, “Nick,” who is a biological male, but wants to be a girl. A third offering is Beyond Magenta: Transgender teens speak out. This supposedly Catholic university is trying to help groom young children into believing the fiction that they can alter their biological sex and that it is healthy and joyous to do so.

The university library website has this nauseating explanation of the distinctly non-festive proceedings coming up next month:

On March 31st, Transgender Day of Visibility is celebrated around the world. The day is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of transgender and gender-nonconforming people while raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve trans justice.

All the Muslim countries and more traditional African and Asian nations worldwide would be floored at the grandiose claim that Transgender Day of Visibility is an international sensation. But let’s be honest here. Transgender-identifying individuals in the United States and other Western nations never shut up about their gender dysphoria. Incidentally, transgender-identifying individuals committed two mass shootings recently, while Olympic athletes babbled about LGBTQ ideology, so they have been all over the news lately.

In other words, there is no need for more visibility. There’s altogether too much visibility for people who demand that we affirm their gender dysphoria. There are movies and TV shows and corporate programs and multiple days and even a whole month dedicated to LGBTQ-identifying individuals.

And most certainly when it comes to children, there does not need to be more visibility for transgender ideology. There needs to be no visibility at all.

