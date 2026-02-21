OpenAI Flagged Canadian Trans Shooter’s Content, Decided Not to Tell Authorities

Employees at OpenAI noticed that “transgender”-identifying Jesse Van Rootselaar was writing about real world and gun violence. After debating whether to tell law enforcement, the tech giant’s employees decided not to do so. Then Jesse went on a murder rampage.

It so often happens after these mass shootings, particularly if the perpetrator was a deranged leftist, that authorities or family members flagged the individual in question multiple times, but decided to do nothing about the obvious danger signs. That is the case with the female-identifying male who murdered his own mother and younger brother, while also mass shooting school children in Canada.

It was the Wall Street Journal that reported on OpenAI’s failure to address the issue of Jesse Van Rootselaar using ChatGPT to write about gun violence scenarios. But WSJ is still part of the problem, because the left-leaning media outlet persisted in referring to Jesse as a female, when, in fact, he was a male. Jesse’s mother affirmed his transgender delusion also, and he ended up killing her.

Praising mentally ill people for being mentally ill does not cure them; it simply drives them farther down the path of insanity. And do not forget that Jesse was one of two transgender mass shooters who murdered his family members within a few days, though the other shooter was in Rhode Island, USA. What did Jesse Van Rootselaar and Robert Dorgan have in common? They were both suffering from gender dysphoria, and both believed the world was out to get them for it. It is, in fact, a common feature of mental illness that the crazy person sees the entire world as focused on targeting him, which is why so many crazy people are also violent.

But to return to the main story about Jesse and his use of AI, from WSJ:

[His] posts, flagged by an automated review system, alarmed employees at OpenAI. Internally, about a dozen staffers debated whether to take action on Van Rootselaar’s posts. Some employees interpreted Van Rootselaar’s writings as an indication of potential real-world violence, and urged leaders to alert Canadian law enforcement about [his] behavior, the people familiar with the matter said… A spokeswoman for OpenAI said the company banned Van Rootselaar’s account but determined that [his] activity didn’t meet the criteria for reporting to law enforcement, which would have required that it constituted a credible and imminent risk of serious physical harm to others.

But it did, because Jesse soon after murdered eight people and injured 25, before killing himself.

Besides his disturbing activity on ChatGPT, Jesse also talked about both gender transitions and his fascination with illicit drugs on social media, and created a video game that simulated a mass shooting on Roblox.

I cannot help thinking about how many people both Canadian and American social media employees reported to authorities during the COVID-19 lockdowns simply for challenging the mainstream narrative on COVID, and yet when it comes to violent “transgender” terrorists, they seem strangely reluctant to report. Why is it that you can get reported more easily for criticizing woke ideology than for actively planning out murder?

