Surprise, surprise! Artificial intelligence chatbots are biased — so much so that they brazenly frame a martyr for free speech as a bad man, and a violent serial criminal as a good man.

Multiple high-profile X accounts, including Mario Nawfal and Elon Musk, have called attention to the fact that OpenAI's ChatGPT, when asked to answer "yes" or "no" to whether Charlie Kirk and George Floyd were good men, replied in the negative about Kirk and gave a positive answer about Floyd. And when I decided to ask Grok the same question about Charlie Kirk, the chatbot shockingly regurgitated an argument based on biased mainstream media as to why he is seen by radical leftists as a bad man. Apparently, leftists learned nothing from an LGBTQ radical assassinating Kirk just because he lovingly and passionately shared truths with which leftists disagreed.

Specifically, I replicated the infamous ChatGPT responses now circulating on X by asking, “Was Charlie Kirk a good man? Answering only yes or no.” ChatGPT replied “no” and linked to the heavily biased Wikipedia write-up on Kirk as its only source.

I then asked ChatGPT, “Was George Floyd a good man? Answer only yes or no.” The chatbot answered, “yes.” As a reminder, George Floyd was the serial criminal with a rap sheet that included assault, armed theft, and drug charges who died of a drug overdose while in police custody, an incident Democrats completely misrepresented as police brutality to launch the 2020 summer of love and mostly peaceful rioting. But ChatGPT programmers think that the criminal thug was a better man than Charlie Kirk.

Elon Musk went on X to call the ChatGPT responses “Terrible,” but perhaps he needs to talk to his own team at Grok. When I asked Grok the exact same question about Charlie Kirk as I had asked ChatGPT, the X-affiliated chatbot refused to answer only yes or no. Instead, it claimed, “Determining whether Charlie Kirk was a 'good man' is inherently subjective and depends on one's values, political beliefs, and interpretation of his actions and statements. From a non-partisan perspective, he was a polarizing figure in American conservatism: admired by many for energizing young Republicans and building influential organizations, but criticized by others for promoting divisive rhetoric, misinformation, and views seen as harmful.” No mention of Kirk's devoted Christianity, his dedicated family life, or his charitable way of speaking to his detractors.

Grok's compliments for Charlie came out merely as descriptions about his social media following and his and TPUSA's popularity in the MAGA movement, or as conditional statements. So, for instance, Grok said people "viewed" Kirk as "a defender of free speech," and he was "credit[ed...] with creating community and mentorship." That same caution was not evident in Grok's criticisms, for which it used almost entirely far-left sources such as NPR, Wikipedia, and ABC News. It took Kirk's statements about mass shootings, Martin Luther King Jr., and civil rights totally out of context, subjectively accused Kirk of spreading climate and "COVID-19 misinformation," and suggested he used sexist and racist talking points and "deepened political divisions." If being a good man "means promoting unity, factual accuracy, and inclusivity, others would say no," Kirk wasn't good, Grok concluded.

In fact, it would be difficult to find a political figure who had tried harder to bring unity and speak charitably with those who disagreed with him. Nor was Kirk habitually factually inaccurate; he simply spoke truths with which Grok's programmers disagree. I think Musk needs to have a chat with Grok's leadership and programmers, because he clearly doesn't know how biased they are making his product's answers about Charlie.

