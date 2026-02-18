Illegal Alien Attempts to Drown Complete Stranger, Chills Out With Weed and Vodka

An illegal alien attacked a woman walking on a Florida beach, held her under the water until he mistakenly believed he had drowned her, then threw away her phone and went to chill out by smoking weed and drinking vodka.

Advertisement

When police finally caught up with him, the foreign criminal did not express any remorse for his attempted murder. The woman survived, and, in fact, contacted authorities herself, but the man still believed he had murdered his victim at the time the sheriff’s office identified him. That she survived, therefore, was God’s work and not through the criminal’s lack of murderous intent.

Fox13 Tampa Bay had the details on the insane crime that fortunately did not result in any deaths. The local affiliate obtained its information from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Venezuelan illegal alien Said Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez is the attempted murderer.

Around 11 p.m. last Thursday, the victim was on Tiger Shore Beach talking with a relative on the phone when Hernandez Gonzalez attacked her. It is not clear how much, if any, of the assault the relative heard.

Hernandez Gonzalez struck the woman, shoved her into the ocean, and then forcibly held her under the water until she lost consciousness. Believing her dead, he tossed her phone into the ocean after her and abandoned the body.

Advertisement

Related: Rhode Island Hockey Game Shooter Identified as ‘Transgender’

But miraculously, the woman survived. Fox13 reported:

When the victim regained consciousness, investigators said she walked more than a mile to Stuart Beach and found a deputy. Deputies said they canvassed the area for two days, reviewed camera footage, searched for witnesses, and monitored the beach for a potential suspect.

Law enforcement caught up with the perpetrator at last, after deputies responded to a Port St. Lucie police call about an allegedly suicidal man who said he had murdered a woman on a Martin County beach.

Hernandez Gonzalez acknowledged the attempted murder, including his belief that he had successfully drowned the woman, and indicated he did so because something she said made him angry. The criminal said he had returned to his car — apparently, being an illegal alien didn’t prevent him from owning a vehicle, even in Florida — where he smoked marijuana and drank vodka.

Fox13 added:

When asked if he was remorseful, investigators said Hernandez Gonzalez stated he felt nothing. Hernandez Gonzalez has been charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Martin County Jail. Immigration authorities have placed an ICE detainer on him.

Advertisement

In Florida, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is more likely to succeed in gaining custody of the would-be killer than it would be to collect similar illegal alien crimes in Democrat-run states. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for instance, refused to surrender an illegal alien who killed an 11-year-old to federal law enforcement. And Newsom could be on the cusp of releasing 33,000 illegal alien criminals.

That’s the difference between Democrat governance and Republican governance. Remind all your relatives and friends of it this midterm election year. Only Republicans bring illegal alien criminals to justice for their heinous acts.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.