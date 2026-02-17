Education Group, Union Say Anti-ICE Walkouts ‘Required’ for Students

A Florida teachers’ union platformed a radical group bent on taking over school boards in the midterm election and claiming that students have an obligation to engage in shameful and sometimes illegal anti-ICE activities.

Leftists control most of the public education system, and they want to control all of it, hence the Social Equity through Education (SEE) Alliance rants, “MIDTERMS ON OUR TERMS A youth-led movement to take back school boards and shape the 2026 elections on our terms.” SEE Alliance has squads on high school campuses and frames itself as the leftist alternative to Turning Point USA. Zander Moricz, the executive director of the SEE Alliance, appeared with members of the Florida Education Association (FEA) to assert that the teachers’ students, who struggle with basic literacy, have a moral obligation to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests of illegal alien criminals.

BREAKING: The Florida teachers union says children protesting immigration enforcement "is REQUIRED."



They're using your kids to advance their political agenda.



These socialist unions must be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/0ASlxBVEa2 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 15, 2026

Before looking at his outrageous comments, I would like to note a couple of important points for context. First of all, Moricz claimed that the Minneapolis domestic terrorists killed while illegally interfering with federal operations were exercising free speech rights, which is false. Both of the individuals in question — Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti — were committing assault, in both cases with a deadly weapon (Good weaponized her car and Pretti had a firearm), and therefore were committing multiple crimes, not only assault but also interference in federal immigration operations. And if any students try to interfere with ICE operations, they are also breaking federal law, not exercising free speech rights.

Furthermore, all illegal aliens are criminals by the very fact of being present in this country in defiance of the law, but among those arrested by ICE, about 70% (according to DHS) have at least one other criminal charge or conviction, and many of them have multiple, including murder, rape, pedophilia, robbery, and drug trafficking.

Moricz doesn’t care about any of that, nor do the woke teachers who promoted him. He practically sobbed, “Florida students are confronted with videos of ICE raids, of families being torn apart, and of Americans being murdered for using their constitutional rights, they respond. They organize, they speak out, and they do what American students have always done in moments of injustice.”

He raved on, “They stand together and demand safety for their peers, their families, and themselves, and that response, while framed by some politicians as radical, is rather reasonable. It's rational. And in a moment like this, it is required.”

Actually, it is most certainly not reasonable, and being borderline illegal, it is definitely not required. 18 U.S. Code § 111 bans anyone from interfering with federal operations or attempting to block or assault federal officers, and 8 U.S. Code § 1324 penalizes concealing or harboring illegal aliens.

Moricz babbled, “To any students being told that they do not have the right to speak out or walk out on their campus, I want to be clear, this is the United States of America. You do not shed your First Amendment rights when you step foot through the schoolhouse.” But then again, violent activism to protect criminals is not identical with First Amendment rights. And even for those students who are not being violent, it is correct for us to recognize that what they are doing is wrong. They are supporting foreign criminals against federal officers at a time when violence against federal officers is at a dangerous high, with an 8,000% increase in death threats against and a 1,347% increase in assaults on ICE.

WUSF NPR reported last year that The Nation's Report Card showed most Florida students were still below grade level in proficiency in math and English. After all, even if Republicans run the state, many public school teachers and staff are still leftist, as evidenced by FEA’s activism. Moricz, FEA, and their ilk are encouraging students to harass ICE instead of actually providing a quality education.

