Trump White House Touts Wins as Dems Gripe and Moan

President Donald Trump is referring to leftist malcontents as "panicans," or people addicted to unjustified panic. His message to Americans: "Don't be a panican."

Democrats are never satisfied; in fact, their entire political ideology depends and thrives on anger, hatred, bitterness, violence, and victimhood. Even when they are in power, they are always blaming someone else for the problems they cause, and when they are not in power, they never shut up about real or alleged crises. But the Trump White House wants the American people to remember that our nation is much better off now than it was under the Biden-Harris administration.

In a Feb. 9 White House press release, the Trump-Vance administration listed some half dozen reasons to feel optimistic about the present and future this midterm election year. “While the Fake News and Radical Left collude to distract, depress, and divide, they’re simply lying to mask the undeniable truth: America is safer, stronger, richer, and more secure than at any point in decades. Don’t take the bait,” the White House urged.

Among these wins is increasing compliance with the Trump administration's ban on "Barbaric Mutilation" of minors through "transgender" pseudo-science. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has finally agreed that children should not receive body-altering "treatments" in pursuit of the fantasy of sex change, and Minnesota's biggest children's hospital is the latest medical institution to halt puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for kids.

Furthermore, the border is sealed with no illegal southwest border crossings reported for the ninth month in a row. A federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration on detention of illegal aliens, in a case where foreign nationals falsely laid claim to certain rights reserved to citizens.

Besides that, the White House boasted:

In just the past week, ICE arrested 650 illegals in West Virginia — including a convicted child sex abuser, drug pushers, burglars, and fraudsters. Nationwide, ICE continues removing convicted murderers, terrorists, drug traffickers, sex offenders, child abusers, domestic abusers, money launderers, and scores of other dangerous criminal illegals. In Minnesota, Operation Metro Surge has already taken over 4,000 criminal illegals off the streets — and it’s not stopping.

This is the strongest argument Republicans have going into the midterm elections, because around two-thirds of Americans support mass deportations, according to Rasmussen Reports poll data.

Then there’s economic news, such as the Dow Jones hitting 50,000 for the very first time and record-breaking numbers from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

National median rents have fallen to a four-year low following six consecutive monthly declines, while mortgage affordability has surged to a four-year high following President Trump’s bold action to make homeownership affordable again. PepsiCo announced price cuts of up to 15% on core brands.

The White House also highlighted TrumpRx.gov, a new site to help Americans find lower-cost prescription drugs.

Of course, as with any administration, there are always areas where the Trump administration can improve, including by standing more strongly with the Iranian protestors and Israelis, by not taking advice from terror-sponsoring Qatar's regime, by cutting off the H1B visa program, by not giving an inch on ICE enforcement in sanctuary cities, and by more thoroughly gutting the Deep State. But if Democrats were in charge, the country would be in an exponentially worse case than it is.

