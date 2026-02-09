Chicago Mayor Confesses to 30 Percent Drop in Homicides After Trump Crackdown

In what must have been a truly galling admission to make, the pro-crime, pro-illegal migration, anti-American mayor of Chicago has admitted that homicides in the violence-plagued city went down by 30% after Donald Trump‘s crime crackdown.

Advertisement

Mayor Brandon Johnson went on MSNOW’s The Weekend, where the woke fool first tried to claim that Donald Trump had made his city more dangerous and unstable, and then admitted in total contradiction of his argument that killings are down by a significant percentage. No matter what propaganda Johnson wants to spew, the reality is that deporting criminal illegal aliens and making a public display of law and order on the streets of Chicago has been of great benefit to the city in bringing down violent crime. And goodness knows blood-soaked Chicago needs any reduction at all in violent crime.

MSNOW questioned Johnson about Donald Trump‘s comments, saying that he (the president) had made Chicago safer and more stable. “He is not,” Johnson pontificated. “Where ICE and federal agents were present, we actually saw an increase in violence. In other words, the tension and the chaos that federal agents bring to cities in America, it actually is counter-productive.”

He did not, of course, explain that the only increase in violence due to ICE is illegal interference in and riots against the federal immigration officers from leftist domestic terrorists. Maybe if Johnson would stop encouraging people to break federal law and interfere with ICE, there wouldn’t be so much violence.

Advertisement

Recommended: Commie China Condemns Pro-Democracy Jimmy Lai to Jail

But after that shameless piece of propaganda about ICE supposedly fueling violence, Johnson confessed, “Yes, we saw a 30 percent reduction in homicides, shooting, shooting victims, all down.” No doubt he will try to claim entire credit for that and act as if Trump got in his way with bringing down crime instead of causing the decline. But we know the truth.

Johnson and his policies are the problem, not the solution. While outrageously claiming that Trump “literally declared war on American cities,” the Democrat mayor did not mention the fact that his sanctuary policies, including ICE-free zones, are in direct violation of federal law (see 18 U.S. Code § 115).

Last month, in remarks to reporters at the White House, Donald Trump discussed his plans for Illinois and slammed Gov. JB Pritzker, who is just as determined as Johnson to protect criminals. “We just had numbers from Chicago where Chicago crime has gone down pretty good. It could go down 100 percent virtually but we’re fighting with that governor who’s so incompetent,” Trump argued.

Advertisement

Notably, in 2024, Chicago snagged the unenviable title of America’s homicide capital for the 13th year in a row. While the Democrat-run city has some of the strictest gun laws in America, it is also infamous for its weekly round of bloody shootings. This past weekend, shootings claimed the life of one individual and injured 12 others in Chicago. Johnson has a massive crisis on his hands, and he ought to be grateful to anyone who is willing to help him address it. Instead, he is demonizing the solution to protect the criminals.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Democrat lies and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.