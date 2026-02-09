Commie China Condemns Pro-Democracy Jimmy Lai to Jail

The persecution of freedom lovers in Hong Kong continues up through the present day, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sentenced an elderly media mogul to a jail term that is essentially life in prison.

Jimmy Lai is paying the price for standing up against the most genocidal regime in world history, the CCP, which has 500 million victims and counting. And we must not forget that the Biden administration imprisoned one of the prominent pro-freedom Chinese dissidents who defied the CCP too, and that Miles Guo is still in prison, having been repeatedly and previously denied bail right here in America, while he is hopefully awaiting Donald Trump's intervention.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) grieved on X Feb. 8, “Tonight, my friend Jimmy Lai was unjustly sentenced by Communist China to 20 years in prison for the ‘crime’ of daring to think differently from the CCP and refusing to use his newspaper to spread CCP propaganda.”

Under CCP rule, all media is required to spread CCP propaganda. There is no such thing as an independent media — or business — in China. In Hong Kong, the CCP arrested some 10,000 freedom protesters between 2019 and 2020, when anti-regime protests were at their height.

Scott emphasized the harshness and severity of the purely political sentence against Lai: “Jimmy is 78 years old. He isn’t a threat to anyone, and this sentence is surely a death sentence for someone his age. We will not forget what Xi and his thugs have done to Jimmy and so many political prisoners,” he vowed, referring to CCP dictator Xi Jinping, who is going through yet another of his political purges and persecutions.

Scott ended furiously, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! The world is watching, and we know the truth: Jimmy Lai is innocent, and he should be home with his family tonight, not in the hands of Xi’s thuggish regime.”

I mentioned Miles Guo above because I think that his case is almost as suspicious as Lai’s, though in this case, the American government has power over the Chinese dissident’s fate. The Biden-Garland Justice Department — and we all know how egregiously abusive of justice that was — charged Guo, a pro-Trump ally, with multiple counts of fraud, and he subsequently was convicted, still while Joe Biden was in office. While I cannot, of course, pronounce on the legitimacy of those fraud charges, I can say that the FBI‘s raid and the fire that potentially destroyed evidence in Guo’s apartment while the FBI was still there occurred under very suspicious circumstances.

I can also say that the Biden DOJ released multiple and literal Chinese spies who had been running a secret police station in America, in a disturbing campaign where Guo was one of the chief targets, but that the same DOJ denied bail to Guo. At the very least, I think the Trump administration ought to revisit Guo’s case — he was certainly to some extent railroaded.

We do not want to risk becoming unjust to pro-freedom Chinese dissidents in the same way as the CCP is. Democrats are Communists, and they have more in common with the CCP than with true American patriots.

