BREAKING: Judge Stops California From Un-Masking ICE Agents Amid Increased Dem Violence

A judge on Monday ruled in favor of the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as attacks on federal officers continue to spike.

The California laws against ICE officers being masked violate the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, according to the Feb. 9 court ruling. This will prevent increased doxing of immigration officers.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin announced the ruling on Monday afternoon in an X post. “BREAKING: Los Angeles based federal judge Christina Snyder (Clinton appointee) has blocked California from enforcing its law that requires ICE agents to unmask, arguing the law discriminates against the federal government by singling it out, and it violates the Supremacy Clause,” Melugin wrote.

Melugin linked to the official decision from the District Court for the Central District of California. The U.S. government was the plaintiff against Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Robert Bonta regarding SB 627, or the "No Secret Police Act," and SB 805, or the "No Vigilantes Act." As a side note, just ponder how disgustingly ironic it is that Newsom and Bonta are trying to protect illegal alien criminals and masked leftist domestic terrorists, but whining about masked federal immigration officers.

Drug trafficking, Distribution of child pornography, burglary, fraud, DUI, embezzlement, solicitation of a minor, human smuggling are all categorized as “non violent crimes.”



Like we said, ~70% of those illegal aliens arrested under @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have pending… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) February 9, 2026

And of course there is a very excellent reason for the masks on ICE and Border Patrol, as death threats against ICE are up by 8,000% and assaults on them are up by 1,347%. Leftists are going out of their way to dox ICE agents and their families, and then carry out violent assaults on the officers or the hotels where they stay.

California Democrats — the same ones who enforced mask mandates during the Covid-19 pandemic — aren't worried about masked law enforcement. This is just another way to try to protect foreign and domestic criminals at the expense of immigration enforcement.

