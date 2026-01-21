California: Human Smuggler Attacks DHS Agent, Agent Shoots Defensively

Before the media hysteria and riots begin again over another shooting involving federal immigration officers, here is the real story unembellished by leftist mendacity.

Advertisement

At around 7 a.m. Pacific time today, officers with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were trying to arrest violent El Salvadoran human smuggler William Eduardo Moran Carbello. Unfortunately, the illegal alien criminal committed vehicular assault on the officers, causing one to fire at him. During the violent clash, the illegal alien escaped injury — though he did not evade arrest — but a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer did sustain injury.

Vehicular assaults on federal immigration officers had gone up by 3,200% as of the start of this year, both from illegal aliens like Carbello and American domestic terrorists like Renee Good. DHS officers truly are taking their lives in their hands every day when they go to work.

Carbello has two prior arrests for “for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant,” besides his involvement in a human smuggling operation, DHS announced on X. An immigration judge ordered that Carbello be deported back in 2019, but naturally the Biden administration didn’t enforce that. Neither did state authorities, since Carbello was apparently in California, one of the worst sanctuary states, where Gov. Gavin Newsom even protects literal murderers from ICE.

Advertisement

Related: Davos: Bessent Mocks ‘Ken’ Doll Newsom and ‘Sugar Daddy’ Alex Soros

And so DHS officers came to Compton, California, to arrest Carbello. Naturally, the violent criminal turned to violence in an effort to escape justice. "In a dangerous attempt to evade arrest, this criminal illegal alien weaponized his vehicle and rammed law enforcement," DHS wrote on X. "Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots. The criminal illegal alien was not hit and attempted to flee on foot. He was successfully apprehended by law enforcement. The illegal alien was not injured, but a CBP officer was injured."

DHS emphasized, "These dangerous attempts to evade arrest have surged since sanctuary politicians, including Governor Newsom, have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest and provided guides advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest." As noted above, there has been an uptick of more than 3,000% in vehicular attacks on federal immigration officers. DHS ended, "This situation is evolving, and more information is forthcoming."

Advertisement

Democrats empathize with creeps like the domestic abuser/human trafficker Carbello and vilify brave men like the injured CBP officer. The Democrat Party is evil and glories in violence and crime.

Speaking of which, if you want one more proof that leftists are the most despicable human garbage:

THEY’RE EVEN GOING AFTER THE DOGS!



In Minneapolis, anti-ICE agitators are targeting our @CBP K-9s, including K-9 Dina, pictured here. At the kennel where K-9 Dina was staying, it was discovered that an employee had written "ICE OUT" on her feed chart. pic.twitter.com/FYseJqx68C — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 21, 2026

Leftists really are going to the dogs.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.