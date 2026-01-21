Davos: Bessent Mocks ‘Ken’ Doll Newsom and ‘Sugar Daddy’ Alex Soros

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made his Davos debut today with a bang, ridiculing failed California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his connection to an infamous billionaire.

It would be difficult to be more radical than George Soros, the globalist billionaire who began his infamous career by collaborating with Nazis, but George's son Alex is doing his best to set a new record for sponsoring the worst leftist politicians. Among those, apparently, is Gavin Newsom, judging from a chummy photo of the two at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 conference in Davos, Switzerland. Or, as Bessent put it, "Sparkle Beach Ken" Newsom was palling around with his "sugar daddy."

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Scott Bessent just PUMMELED Gavin Newsom in Davos



"He's here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros!" 🔥



"I think it's very, very ironic that Newsom — who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ben — may be the only Californian who knows…" — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

Bessent grinned, "I think it's very, very ironic that… Gov. Newsom, who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, maybe the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris, [and] he's here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros."

The treasury secretary eviscerated Newsom's record. "Davos is a perfect place for a man who, when everyone else is on lockdown, when he was having people arrested for going to church, he was having thousand-dollar-a-night meals at the French Laundry, and I'm sure the Californian people won't forget that. And I can tell my message to Gov. Newsom is: the Trump administration is coming to California. We are going to crackdown on waste, fraud, and abuse."

Bessent topped off his brutal takedown by stating, "I was told [Newsom] was asked to give a speech on his signature policies, but he's not speaking, because what have his economic policies brought? Outward migration from California, a gigantic budget deficit, the largest homeless population in America, and the poor folks in the Palisades who had their homes burned down — he is here, hobnobbing with the global elite while his California citizens are still homeless, shame on him. He is too smug, too self-absorbed, and too economically illiterate to know anything."

Alex Soros showing off his newest purchase from the World Economic Forum pic.twitter.com/Zn4S1GmxL0 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 20, 2026

At the end, Bessent seemed to realize he'd gob-smacked listeners, because he joked, "Let me know if you need any further clarification."

Newsom has enriched himself and increased his own power, so from his perspective, he's a success. From the perspective of any sane person, either living in California or viewing the crisis that state is in now, Newsom is a catastrophic failure. From his aggressive COVID-19 lockdowns to his irresponsible expenditure of taxpayer money to his LGBTQ fanaticism to his freebies for illegal aliens, Newsom has sabotaged California over and over.

He banned schools from informing parents about child "gender transitions," he refuses to hand murderous illegal aliens over to ICE, and he has built up an $18 billion budget deficit. Residents of California have left in droves since Newsom took over, including multiple billionaires currently packing up currently over a proposed wealth tax.

Gov. Newsom is all hair gel and no integrity.

