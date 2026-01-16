Dems Allotted $1 Million to Somali Addiction Center Tied to ISIS Sympathizer

Democrats reportedly planned to give a million taxpayer dollars to an apparently phony Somali fraud front with a tie to a major Islamic terrorist group.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi about Generation Hope MN, which is allegedly a Somali-led tax-exempt organization focused on addiction recovery and substance use disorder among Minneapolis's East African community. Ernst wrote Bondi because Congress apportioned $1 million via the Department of Justice (DOJ) despite a series of major red flags indicating this is another example of Somali fraud. Not only that, the brother of the non-profit's founder tried to join ISIS.

Ernst cited Internal Revenue Service (IRS) documents from Generation Hope MN's application to be a 501(c)(3), which showed all three directors live in the same five-bedroom house. The alleged non-profit itself has a second address at the same address as the Somali restaurant Sagal Restaurant and Coffee. The restaurant owner asserted the addiction recovery non-profit simply occupies "office space" over his restaurant.

But according to Ernst, Generation Hope MN has no "dedicated program facilities or visible service infrastructure," meaning a lot of circumstances are against the entity. After all, if the non-profit actually provided rehab and intensive therapy, wouldn't there be facilities and infrastructure for those services?

The most recent IRS Form 990 Ernst could obtain for Generation Hope MN was from 2023, and it reported only $51,353 in revenue, which included all the cash from government contracts and fees. It spent, however, $119,966 on "professional fees and payments to independent contractors," on top of $43,951 for "other expenses," including $12,286 for travel.

Ernst noted that Generation Hope MN is supposed to serve Minneapolis specifically, making the travel expenses a mystery — why would anyone from there need to travel $12,000 worth? Ultimately, Generation Hope MN ended 2023 with an operating loss of over $4,000 and only $1,616 in reported investments and cash.

The senator found few indications of services provided and a major emphasis on contractor payouts. Generation Hope MN tends to be shady about its finances. Indeed, Ernst believes there is a similar pattern with Generation Hope MN as there was with the fraudulent "non-profit" entity Feeding Our Future, which defrauded taxpayers of $250 million.

Here's the weirdest part. In 2015, federal authorities arrested Abdirizak Mohamed Warsame and nine others who were trying to travel to Syria to join the genocidal terror group ISIS. Warsame was a Somali immigrant to the United States as a baby, and as he came out of his teen years, organized the ISIS-sympathizing group, urging them to engage in terrorist activities and helping pay for one man's passport. Warsame lied to U.S. authorities to get his own passport and contacted Douglas MacArthur McCain, a known ISIS member.

Warsame provided material support to Iraqi and Syrian terrorists but ended up with only 30 months in prison as part of a plea deal. Shockingly, Abdirahman Warsame, the founder of Generation Hope MN, referred to his terrorist older brother as a "father figure" and has multiple times tried to justify Abdirizak, even asserting racial bias was to blame for his brother's conviction.

In light of all this evidence, Ernst urged the DOJ to suspend or disbar funding from Generation Hope MN, obviously unworthy of taxpayer support.

