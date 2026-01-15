Muslim Who Stabbed Westernized Sister Caught 13 Years After Deportation Order

A Muslim immigrant previously convicted for trying to murder his “bad Muslim” sister is finally under ICE arrest more than a decade after he was supposed to exit our country.

Muslims are responsible for 91% of global honor killings, according to JihadWatch. It seems Afghani Waheed Allah Mohammad was attempting an honor killing of his sister back in 2008. A prison stint, an unenforced deportation order, and 17 years later, Mohammad is finally under Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest and hopefully set to leave America for good.

ICE Director Todd M. Lyons emphasized after Mohammad’s arrest, “When we say ICE is arresting the ‘worst of the worst,’ this is exactly what we mean. We’re conducting targeted enforcement operations to arrest and remove convicted criminals like Mohammad who pose clear threats to their families, communities and states.”

Fox News reported:

In 2008, Mohammad stabbed his sister several times during an argument where he called her a "bad Muslim girl." He said she disgraced his family by dressing immodestly and frequenting nightclubs…He lawfully entered the United States on May 24, 2004. However, his attempted murder conviction violated the terms of his legal status, ICE said.

Muhammad was convicted in 2009 of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, for which he received a sentence of 10 years in prison and five years' supervision. ICE entered Muhammad into removal proceedings that same year, and in 2012 an immigration judge issued a deportation order. Yet on Jan. 1, 2026, Muhammad was still in Rochester, New York. ICE arrested him there on that date.

Afghani migrants, both "legal" and illegal, have come under particular scrutiny since one shot two National Guardsmen in D.C. just before Thanksgiving. It turns out the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome after the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle brought in all the wrong people from the Taliban-controlled country.

In December, after the D.C. shooting, the National Counterterrorism Center’s (NCTC) Director Joe Kent revealed a bone-chilling statistic: “So far, NCTC has identified around 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country.” But unfortunately, Islamic radicals have been immigrating to America for decades, long before Joe Biden and his handlers took office — radicals like Waheed Allah Muhammad.

Unfortunately, honor killings are endorsed in Islamic sacred texts. In the Quran, for instance, someone kills a youth in what appears to be random murder. The killer claims his bloody act is fully justified and even praiseworthy, however: “And as for the boy, his parents were believers, and we feared that he would overburden them by transgression and disbelief. So we intended that their Lord should substitute for them one better than him in purity and nearer to mercy.” (18:80-81) In other words, it was an “honor killing.”

The Islamic religion is not compatible with Western Judeo-Christian values, any more than Muhammad could live peaceably with his Westernized sister.

