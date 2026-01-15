ICE Arrests Dangerous Criminals as Leftist Rioters Protest in Minneapolis

In Minneapolis, radical leftists are going all out to assault federal immigration officers, destroy federal property, and scream with fury that foreign criminals are being arrested. Meanwhile, violent assailants, drug traffickers, domestic abusers, and other criminals are finally off the streets, thanks to ICE and Operation Metro Surge.

According to Democrats, you and I should see that as a tragedy and an abuse of justice — because apparently every illegal alien criminal has a right to commit as many crimes as he wishes without ever facing accountability.

Let's meet some of the despicable scum whose arrests enraged the left.

Among the illegal alien criminals listed in a Jan. 14 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release are Thai Teng Houa Vang, who has a conviction for domestic assault and a guilty plea to terroristic threats and violation of a protection order. Besides that, authorities charged him with arson, assault, drug possession, peeping tom, obstructing police, trespassing, and property damage.

Other arrested criminals include Mexican Santiago Antunes Mendiola, charged with battery, and Nigerian Michael Opeoluwa Egbele, charged with fraud — impersonating. DHS listed multiple more:

Francisco Salazar-Solorzano, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador charged with assault, domestic violence, and driving under the influence of liquor. Victor Javier Bahena-Sandoval, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico whose rap sheet includes an arrest for domestic violence and convictions for four counts of disorderly conduct and illegal re-entry. Lorenzo Armillas Llaurado, a criminal illegal alien from Spain convicted of felony distribution of a controlled substance.

“Another day, another scourge of sexual predators, violent assailants, domestic abusers, and drug traffickers arrested from the streets of Minnesota by our law enforcement,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin proudly declared. “We are in Minnesota to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Governor Walz and Mayor Frey refuse to let us into their jails and instead chose to release criminal illegal aliens back into Minnesota neighborhoods to victimize more Americans. Despite violence against them and a lack of cooperation from sanctuary politicians, our law enforcement will not stop their efforts to get criminals out of our country.”

Democrats Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stubbornly continue to refuse cooperation with ICE, and Minneapolis police reportedly refused to intervene as leftist rioters used their vehicles and tools to destroy federal property.

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters tied a TOW ROPE to a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and RIPPED IT OUT with a pickup truck, as Minneapolis PD REFUSED to respond



THIS IS UNSUSTAINABLE



DHS agents are SITTING DUCKS



WE NEED MARINES HERE NOW! Locals are BEGGING for relief, 47! pic.twitter.com/v88fqedOOV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

Minneapolis rioters also stole federal documents and weapons, making off with a rifle and ammunition. Just yesterday, an ICE officer had to shoot an illegal alien criminal in the leg, after the alien and others violently assaulted the officer with a shovel, endangering his life. If this is not insurrection, I don’t know what is.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis rioters successfully BROKE OPEN a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and STOLE A RIFLE and ammunition before fleeing



I captured the thief’s face and license plate on the getaway vehicle.



PLEASE SHARE and HELP IDENTIFY this POS.



I have forwarded this… pic.twitter.com/7rwfIsN7v6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

Democrats are deliberately fueling a full-blown violent insurrection across our country in order to defend dirtbags like the ones listed above, the worst sort of human debris.

