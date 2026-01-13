Trump Admin Ends Temporary Protected Status for Many Somalis

Amidst the ever-deepening Somali fraud scandal, the Trump administration has officially revoked Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Somalis living in the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News about the revocation of TPS for an article published this morning. “Temporary means temporary,” the Trump administration official emphasized in explaining the decision. Unfortunately, some Somalis have exploited the status to live for years in America and suck up taxpayer-funded resources.

The TPS for Somalis has outlasted any reasonable or legal justification, according to the Trump administration. Noem told Fox, “Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status.” She added, “Further, allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interests. We are putting Americans first.”

That, of course, is exactly what Democrats never do, which is why they have reacted with far more outrage to the investigation into the Somali fraud than they ever did to evidence of the fraud.

Sources at USCIS told Fox News Digital that there are 2,471 Somali nationals currently in the U.S. under TPS, with 1,383 in the country with pending TPS applications…Fox News Digital learned that an estimated 600 Somali nationals who are protected by TPS live in Minnesota.

The $9 billion Minnesota Somali fraud scandal has shocked America in the last couple of months, especially since there’s strong evidence indicating that Gov. Tim Walz (D), his Attorney General Keith Ellison, and other officials were warned about the fraud years ago and did nothing about it. Investigative journalists have also begun to uncover indications of Somali fraud in other states, including in Ohio and Maine.

In fact, a Somali councilman in Maine had to resign after only a few days in office, as he is under investigation for multiple criminal allegations.

Minnesota has drawn particular scrutiny, however, and in fact, Gov. Walz decided not to run for reelection. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Florida) referred Walz and Ellison to the Justice Department for criminal charges after hearing official testimony about their lengthy knowledge of the fraud.

Trump reacted at the time: “Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars. I feel certain the facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of ‘SLIMEBALLS.’ Governor Walz has destroyed the State of Minnesota, but others, like Governor Gavin Newscum, JB Pritzker, and Kathy Hochul, have done, in my opinion, an even more dishonest and incompetent job. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!”

If no one is above the law, one hopes that we will see many of these corrupt mayors and governors brought to court over their illegal activities.

