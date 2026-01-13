DHS Data Breach: Thousands of Officers’ Details Leaked

A massive and dangerous Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data breach has reportedly leaked details of numerous ICE and Border Patrol agents at a time when leftist violence against them is high.

Advertisement

The Daily Beast reported on the leak to ICE List, which was created by Crust News and explicitly dedicated to doxxing and harassing ICE agents, based on the site's description (not linked here to avoid promotion of the doxxing). If the radical activists have indeed laid their hands on the personal information of thousands of DHS officers, this could spur a massive wave of targeted domestic terrorism.

Assaults against ICE are up by 1,300% as of the beginning of this year. Vehicular attacks on them have increased by a horrifying 3,200% and death threats by 8,000%. That data illustrates exactly why the ICE List data breach is a very real threat to our brave federal law enforcement.

Among the details from the reported leak are names, telephone numbers, work emails, job titles, and even resumé data, according to The Daily Beast. Nearly 2,000 DHS employees are included in the breach, most of them actively employed.

ICE List founder Dominick Skinner, who plans a mass doxxing of ICE online on Tuesday night, bragged about the data breach to the outlet, smirking, "It is a sign that people aren't happy within the U.S. government, clearly the shooting was the last straw for many people."

Advertisement

Leftists have been ginning up yet more violent hatred for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and Border Patrol after the death of Renee Good and the injury of Venezuelan Luis Nino-Moncada last week. Good, to whom Skinner referred, was interfering in an ICE operation in Minnesota when she gunned her car straight into an ICE officer filming her illegal behavior, causing him to shoot her in self-defense. Border Patrol stopped Nino-Moncada and his prostitute — both affiliated with Tren de Aragua — in Portland when the Venezuelan illegal alien repeatedly rammed federal officers, causing them to shoot in self-defense.

Related: U.S. Lefties Are Doing Exactly What an Iranian Terrorist Urged Them to Do

In the eyes of the left, however, all three would-be murderers are tragic and innocent victims. Democrats in the media and government have encouraged their brainwashed voters to believe terrorism against ICE and Border Patrol is justified now on behalf of Good and Nino-Moncada. Even the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Iranian regime have joined in urging American leftists to violence.

Advertisement

Since deliberately attempting to interfere with DHS operations or harm officers is, in fact, against federal law (see 18 U.S. Code § 111), it seems that the feds should be arresting ICE List leadership and attempting to discover which woke U.S. government employee leaked the data. This could truly be life or death for our brave ICE officers and Border Patrol.

Renee Good was using her car as a potentially deadly weapon when she died. Countless other DHS officers have suffered severe injuries from leftist terrorist attacks. Doxxing ICE and Border Patrol is most certainly not free speech — it is both potentially illegal and borderline terrorist. If the wrong people get hold of the data, it could result in outright terrorism.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.