Pudding-Heads: Lefties Lie About ‘Climate Change’ Killing Holiday Foods

It’s a marshmallow world in the winter, when lefty lies come a-tumbling down. The latest climate alarmist hoax is that “climate change” is causing favorite Christmas foods to vanish like melting icicles.

Since there is ample evidence that there is no climate crisis, humans’ CO2 emissions aren’t driving global warming, and alarmists have been 100% wrong for over 60 years, it’s not surprising to find out The New Republic was trying to pull wrapping paper over our eyes on the latest climate scare.

“Climate Change Is Coming for Your Favorite Holiday Foods,” The New Republic’s Rachel Kahn moaned on Dec. 14. “Chocolate, vanilla, coffee, cinnamon: The ingredients for your favorite holiday foods are becoming increasingly harder to grow because of climate change.” And of course, Kahn got in a jab at Donald Trump:

And for something like coffee, climate change is drastically shrinking the land where it can grow. Suitable locations could decrease by 50 percent by 2050, according to a 2014 study. Plus, the Trump administration’s on-again-off-again tariffs have shocked the coffee market, one that’s already reeling from landslides and floods in Vietnam.

No sugar plums dancing in her head. The problem with this Alps-size meltdown is that Kahn and the various crazies she cited in her article are reporting the exact opposite of reality. Even the United Nations acknowledges that the various crops she bemoaned as vanishing have actually been increasing over the last 35 years, and if the woke, alarmist UN admits that, you know the evidence is impossible to ignore.

The Heartland Institute’s climate center director, H. Sterling Burnett, cited that UN data in a piece debunking Kahn’s bleak forecasts. For example, global coffee production has increased by 82% since 1990, with a record high in 2023, and Vietnam was one of the countries that saw growth.

Burnett provided a list of statistics covering 35 years to support his argument and undermine Kahn:

▪ Cocoa production has grown by more than 157 percent; ▪ In the Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire), cocoa bean production increased by more than 194 percent (nearly doubling, and setting a new record in 2023); ▪ In Ghana, cocoa bean production expanded by just over 122 percent; and ▪ In Nigeria, cocoa bean production grew by almost 17 percent.

What about vanilla and cinnamon? Burnett argued that evidence shows vanilla production has more than doubled since 1990, citing UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) data. Cinnamon production has thrived even more, with an increase of over 289%.

Kahn and co. were not interested in any of this data, because it would have undermined the narrative of climate doom and Trump administration failure that they are so very anxious to push. That's why they'd also never admit that warming temperatures and increased carbon are beneficial for ecosystems, since carbon is the building block of all life on earth.

To be a climate alarmist, one has to ignore the facts and honest data willfully, cherry-picking only those manipulated data sets and unfounded predictions that support a predetermined narrative. So as you sip your hot cocoa or peppermint latte, or as you mix vanilla and cinnamon into your Christmas cookies, don't let the climate alarmist lies be the Grinch that steals your Christmas.

